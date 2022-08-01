Redesigning the Future of Aesthetic Medicine: Bellesoma® Welcomes Industry Leader, Vincent Wu, as New Chief Commercial Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical tech innovator Bellesoma happily announced it had added Vincent Wu to its growing executive team of exciting visionaries prepared to shake up the breast lift and reduction industry. Bellesoma has unique AI-based technology combined with an innovative surgical technique that can create a more youthful shape without implants and leaving no vertical scarring. Wu is an industry disruptor, having already applied his marketing philosophies to multiple global businesses – delivering results at a multibillion-dollar level.
"We're excited and lucky to have Vincent join our team," said Adam Cohen, CEO of Bellesoma. "Startups are always a challenging business, and even the best of them can falter without a strong vision and a fantastic team. But we have both. And we are on a mission to provide long-lasting breast solutions that help women achieve their aesthetic goals without the use of foreign bodies such as implants or surgical mesh. Vincent has been introducing first-of-its-kind medical technologies in both the East and West for decades, including most recently his work with breast aesthetics at Establishment Labs. He is the perfect person to help us show the world what we have accomplished."
Before joining Bellesoma, Vincent also helped create the first IOT home dialysis solution, along with new business models of hospital consultancy. At Establishment Labs, he was responsible for introducing a new generation of breast optimization technology. Wu earned an MBA from the Kelley School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biotechnology from Fudan University. Wu will be responsible for the company's product and customer development, along with consumer experience.
Bellesoma uses cutting-edge AI software to scan a patient's breasts, creating a customized surgical blueprint tailored to each individual. The procedure then uses that blueprint as a roadmap, instructing surgeons on how to transfer the weight of the breast away from the skin by repositioning and securing each breast to the chest muscle high on the chest wall. Achieving a visible, plump fullness, the technique hides surgical scars around the areola and creases of the breast while using a woman's own breast tissue to create a far more youthful appearance without the use of implants.
"We're reimagining the possibility of aesthetic medicine," said Wu. "And in doing so, we can support women who seek to create their best selves – delivering them their desired appearance without worrying about foreign bodies they might regret later. That's at the heart of Bellesoma's mission."
For the latest innovations in Bellesoma breast lift and reduction surgeries, follow them on social media: LinkedIn.
Bellesoma is a breakthrough approach in Breast Lift and Reduction surgery that combines computer-aided software design and innovative bioengineering surgical techniques. Using AI 3D-imaging pre-operative planning software and world-class surgery, patients can now achieve amazing results and with absolutely no breast implants and no vertical scars. Bellesoma helps reduce back, neck, and shoulder pain while restoring a youthful appearance. Learn more about the life-changing benefits of aesthetic medicine at: www.Bellesoma.com.
