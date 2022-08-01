Pitsco Education Announces New Brand, STEAMbright Co.

Entering the direct-to-consumer market with engaging STEAM kits for curious kids of all ages

PITTSBURG, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As education has evolved, especially rapidly in the last few years, we recognize learning can happen anywhere, and we want to make sure experiential learning is available everywhere – at home, at play, any day! We are proud to announce a new brand, STEAMbright Co., which aims to help all kids have hands-on learning experiences that ignite the awesome in every day. STEAMbright's website makes shopping easy for families, and those with kids in their lives, to order fun, hands-on items that are delivered straight to them.

For more than 50 years, Pitsco Education has been hands-on, minds-on, hearts-on focused. From the quintessential start in building hands-on kits in a garage to serving nearly three million new students each year, founding educator and entrepreneur Harvey Dean established a way to lead education and positively impact students. The current Pitsco team remains steadfast in creating meaningful options and opportunities for students in school settings. President Lisa Paterni says, "STEAMbright Co. is an extension of the Pitsco legacy. Building on that rich experience and passion, we're offering simple materials in ready-to-go kits that become engaging activities and projects. We're extremely excited to better serve more kids by connecting with families and the consumer market."

With 31 products in the assortment, STEAMbright fosters rich experiences in science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) to stimulate readiness for today and the world to come. Including kits that showcase circuitry, hydraulics, music, and more as well as creative kits from northwest Arkansas' Art Feeds, there are options for little learners through high school learners. These tangible experiences foster and celebrate kids' innate wonder, inspire their confidence, develop problem-solving skills, and nurture their ability to persevere. Bright starts, big smarts, and kind hearts await with this new endeavor. STEAMbright is ready to help today's kids and tomorrow's can-do leaders chase dreams full STEAM ahead!

Pitsco Education, LLC, is the leading provider of hands-on K-12 STEM solutions. STEM education prepares learners for the future through the integration of science, technology, engineering, and math concepts using relevant hands-on applications to connect school, community, and work. Our various products, activities, curriculum, and solutions promote positive learning experiences and continued classroom success.

