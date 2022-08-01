Vellis Is a New Calendar Powered Social Platform for IOS. $5500 Visa Gift Card Contest for Attracting New Users.

ROSELLE, N.J., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vellis is not a catch-all social network, but one that creates an extremely dedicated following. Vellis as a platform promotes engagement with a calendar sorted social profile. Posts are created with future dates to accompany them. It features the ability to selectively tag people that you want to join your calendarized event. Users can then choose to accept, decline, or mark the event and have it saved in their private calendar for reminder later. The app features a happening this week tab as well as a popular dates tab. There is a plethora of ways to find things to do or keep your family and followers up to date with your booked and busy status. An archive tab for old posts is kept so your community can see the outcome of your past charity work, gatherings and activities.

Social networking used to involve networking but has become a disconnected media and meme sharing device. The current meta keeps us disconnected from friends and family happenings and gatherings until all is left is to comment under the post of the completed event. Users on this platform are following you because they actually want to know your next moves in life and connect with you. CEO Dave Riboul believes "There is starvation for a platform that returns to the connected family roots that Facebook used to be, and TikTok runs away from."

Vellis will be hosting a contest to attract new users to the platform by issuing gift cards to a couple selected users who hit follower milestones in the first 30 days. Vellis will also start a search for brand ambassadors with news to follow by the end of the year. Contest gift card prizes will be given out following the end of the contest. Followers will be checked for authenticity before selecting winners. Check our Twitter and Discord channels for more information on where and how to participate.

Prizes are as follows:

$2000 Visa gift card to participant with more than 50K followers. One winner.

Visa gift card to participant with more than followers. One winner. $1000 Visa gift card to participant with more than 10K followers. One winner.

Visa gift card to participant with more than followers. One winner. $500 Visa gift card to participant with more than 5K followers. Two winners.

Visa gift card to participant with more than followers. Two winners. $250 Visa gift card to participant with more than 1K followers. Two winners.

Visa gift card to participant with more than followers. Two winners. $250 Visa gift card to participant with more than 500 followers. Two winners.

Media Contact:

Dave Riboul

908-463-1962

341514@email4pr.com

www.getvellis.com

https://twitter.com/VellisDigital

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vellis-is-a-new-calendar-powered-social-platform-for-ios-5500-visa-gift-card-contest-for-attracting-new-users-301596852.html

SOURCE Vellis