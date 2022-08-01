Bipolar Winter, Volume I: A Work of Fiction Based on Historical Facts

PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bipolar Winter, Volume I is author Samuel David Steiner's novel based on historical facts surrounding the Seventh-day Adventist church. Bipolar Winter, Volume I introduces readers to historian Aldo Lombardi, a recent graduate of the Pontifical Gregorian University summoned to appear before Pope Benedict. Allison Gillespie is an investigator whose assignment leads her to Aldo and a 500-year-old secret whose discovery may unravel the very fabric of the Christian faith. The pair must discover the truth behind the secret and reveal what the leaders of the modern Seventh-day Adventist church know that could destroy the Catholic Church. It's a race against time to expose the truth before hundreds of millions of followers are thrown into chaos and before a rogue sect unleashes a global cataclysm intended to fulfill its founder's doomsday prophecy.
Steiner, a native of Mobile, Alabama, began the Bipolar Winter project in 2011, and Bipolar Winter, Volume I was published in July 2020. The book draws upon Steiner's experiences within the Seventh-day Adventist church and his decision to leave the church as an adult. Bipolar Winter, Volume I is available on Amazon in hardcover, paperback, e-book, and audiobook. Anyone who enjoys mystery, suspense, and thriller novels, as well as those who enjoy historical fiction and books about religion and spirituality will quickly become absorbed in Bipolar Winter, Volume I.
The Adventist church teaches that the Seven Last Plagues and a final global battle brings about the end of all life on earth. This global body – the Seventh-day Adventist church – is considered by many to be the world's most anti-Catholic and anti-protestant organization. Learn about all of this and so much more in Bipolar Winter, Volume I. Then decide for yourself – what is fact and what is fiction?
For more information on the Bipolar Winter project and to preview the prologue and chapter 1 of Bipolar Winter, Volume I, visit https://www.bipolarwinter.com/. Inquiries about the book and author appearances can be made by contacting Mr. Steiner through the information below.
Contact Information
Name: Samuel David Steiner
Email: 341232@email4pr.com
Phone Number: 707- 321-8463
SOURCE Samuel David Steiner
