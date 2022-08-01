Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. SMP, a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, before the opening of the stock market.
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 10:30 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. This call will be web cast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMPQ2SMP2022 Earnings Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 866-952-8559 (domestic) or 785-424-1877 (international). Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-934-8221 (domestic) or 402-220-6990 (international). The participant passcode is 94640.
SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.
