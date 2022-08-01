Aviat Networks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that it will participate in upcoming investor conferences.
Aviat will participate in the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 10, 2022. Aviat management is scheduled to present at 2:55pm ET and will participate in virtual 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be made available on the company's investor relations website at investors.aviatnetworks.com. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact their Oppenheimer representative.
On August 30, 2022, Aviat will participate in the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware, and Communications Infrastructure Summit in Chicago. Aviat management is scheduled to participate in 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact their Jefferies representative.
Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high-performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Investor Contact
Andrew Fredrickson
Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
(408) 501-6214
andrew.fredrickson@aviatnet.com
SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.