Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023 Calling out for Submissions From Around The World

Best Short Awards winners of Live Action (International /Asia International/Japan), Non-Fiction and Animation Competition are eligible to be shortlisted for next year's Oscars®!
SHIBUYA, Japan, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), one of the biggest international short film festivals in Asia, will begin accepting submissions for the 25th edition on Monday, August 1, 2022.
https://www.shortshorts.org/creators/en/
In 2004, SSFF & ASIA, became an Academy Award accredited film festival and has submitted the festival's Grand Prix film as eligible for nomination at the Oscars the following year. In 2019, this was expanded to include the Best Short Award winners from the Live Action Competitions in the International, Asia International, and Japan categories, as well as the best short from the Non-Fiction category. In 2021, the Academy Association announced that the SSFF & ASIA would be able to submit for nomination from the Animation category for a total of five Best Short Award-winning short films that will be given a chance to possibly win an Oscar next year!
We are the only international short film festival in Japan that is accredited by the Academy Awards. Along with other Oscar-qualifying film festivals that can submit 5 films like the Sundance Film Festival, the Palm Springs International Film Festival, and the Aspen Shortsfest, we have taken another step forward as a top tier international film festival.
In addition to the Live Action Competitions, the Non-Fiction Competition and Animation Competition, there are the Cinematic Tokyo Competition, films with Tokyo as the central theme and the Smartphone Film Competition, supported by Sony's Xperia™, as Sony continues to expand the range of visual expression and opportunities for creators with the aim to encourage new visual creativity unique to smartphones. SSFF & ASIA also starts calling for entries for the U-25 Project, which calls for short films of 5 minutes or less by Japanese directors under the age of 25, and BRANDED SHORTS, which feature branded movies by companies and organizations.
For the 25th anniversary of the SSFF & ASIA in 2023, we are looking forward to encountering many fantastic short films!
Contact:
Fuyumi Tanaka
0354748201
341672@email4pr.com
SOURCE Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.