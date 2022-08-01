Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023 Calling out for Submissions From Around The World

Best Short Awards winners of Live Action (International /Asia International/Japan), Non-Fiction and Animation Competition are eligible to be shortlisted for next year's Oscars®!

SHIBUYA, Japan, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), one of the biggest international short film festivals in Asia, will begin accepting submissions for the 25th edition on Monday, August 1, 2022.

https://www.shortshorts.org/creators/en/

In 2004, SSFF & ASIA, became an Academy Award accredited film festival and has submitted the festival's Grand Prix film as eligible for nomination at the Oscars the following year. In 2019, this was expanded to include the Best Short Award winners from the Live Action Competitions in the International, Asia International, and Japan categories, as well as the best short from the Non-Fiction category. In 2021, the Academy Association announced that the SSFF & ASIA would be able to submit for nomination from the Animation category for a total of five Best Short Award-winning short films that will be given a chance to possibly win an Oscar next year!

We are the only international short film festival in Japan that is accredited by the Academy Awards. Along with other Oscar-qualifying film festivals that can submit 5 films like the Sundance Film Festival, the Palm Springs International Film Festival, and the Aspen Shortsfest, we have taken another step forward as a top tier international film festival.

In addition to the Live Action Competitions, the Non-Fiction Competition and Animation Competition, there are the Cinematic Tokyo Competition, films with Tokyo as the central theme and the Smartphone Film Competition, supported by Sony's Xperia™, as Sony continues to expand the range of visual expression and opportunities for creators with the aim to encourage new visual creativity unique to smartphones. SSFF & ASIA also starts calling for entries for the U-25 Project, which calls for short films of 5 minutes or less by Japanese directors under the age of 25, and BRANDED SHORTS, which feature branded movies by companies and organizations.

For the 25th anniversary of the SSFF & ASIA in 2023, we are looking forward to encountering many fantastic short films!

Contact:

Fuyumi Tanaka

0354748201

341672@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/short-shorts-film-festival--asia-2023-calling-out-for-submissions-from-around-the-world-301596895.html

SOURCE Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival