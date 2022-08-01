Hainan Li Brocade Fashion Show Attracts Attention at the China International Consumer Products Expo

HAIKOU, China, Aug. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- On July 30, at the China International Consumer Products Expo 2022 in Hainan, China, a fashion show with the theme of "Li Brocade Weaving Mountains and Seas" held by Changjiang Li Autonomous County, Hainan, brought a refreshing experience to Chinese and foreign guests, according to Changjiang Converged Media Center.
The show was curated by the young designer brand INSULAiRE. The brand was founded in Paris in 2017 and means 'incidents of the island' or 'islanders'. INSULAiRE's founder and designer Yang Zhikai was born and raised in Hainan. He draws inspiration from traditional local culture and delivers it through a modern and international mindset. He has integrated the traditional Li brocade with Hainanese elements such as Tanka culture and the ocean to design sophisticated stylish clothing that presents the distinctive traditional Li ethnic group's cultural identity.
This show was not only held to inherit and protect the culture of the Li brocade, but also to promote their commercialization and the development of all-season tourism in Changjiang.
In recent years, Hainan Changjiang has tapped local tourism and cultural resources, put forward the goal of building a first-class tourism destination in western Hainan, and vigorously cultivated sports, ecology, culture, rural tourism and other formats. "Appreciating kapok flowers in the spring, enjoying the fragrance of mangos in the summer, visiting Chess Bay in the autumn, and climbing Bawang mountains in the winter" has gradually become a unique advantage of Changjiang's whole-area, all-season and all-times tourism.
SOURCE Changjiang Converged Media Center
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.