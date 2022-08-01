Arch Amenities Group Acquires Pool Management and Construction Company

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Amenities Group, a full-service global provider of wellness, amenity and meeting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels and private clubs, today announced it acquired NYS Pool Management, a leader in pool construction and management in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Florida.
NYS Pool Management also operates as United Pool Services. Based in Mahwah, New Jersey, and North Fort Myers, Florida, the companies specialize in day-to-day operations, pool construction and repairs, maintenance, risk management, pool-related special events and staffing, among other services.
Barry Goldstein, Arch chief executive officer, said the acquisition adds "Important and desired services that complement our established presence in hotels, fitness centers, country clubs and residential communities. NYS and United can tackle complex construction projects while managing large-scale pools, including the hiring and training of full-time lifeguards."
Todd Langenmayr, NYS president, said the combination would enable Arch to provide a broader spectrum of services and give NYS and United an expanded market reach. "By bringing our pool services to the nation's premier full-service amenity provider, we will accelerate our growth and gain an introduction to new categories of clients," he said.
Arch Amenities Group, based in Rockville, Maryland, is a leading provider of wellness, amenity and meeting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels and private clubs worldwide. Arch provides daily management services as well as feasibility studies, planning and design consultancy and pre-opening support. Arch is a portfolio company of private equity firm CI Capital Partners.
SOURCE Arch Amenities Group
