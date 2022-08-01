Terex MP Acquires ProAll, Canada's Leading Producer of Volumetric Mixers for Concrete

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Materials Processing (MP), a global leader in aggregate, environmental, concrete, lifting, and handling machinery, today announced the acquisition of the Canadian company ProAll, a specialist producer of mobile volumetric concrete mixers.
ProAll's volumetric mixers provide make-to-order, mobile concrete delivery that eliminate concerns over delivery time between a concrete plant and a job site by delivering ingredients that are mixed locally and to the exact specifications of each job.
The addition of these products will enable Terex to expand its presence in US concrete markets, where ProAll joins Terex Advance, the US industry leader in front discharge mixer trucks, and Terex Bid-Well, the US leader in roller pavers for bridge and canal work, as businesses in the MP portfolio. ProAll also sells to non-US markets, adding a new dimension to the current portfolio and creating significant new opportunities for international growth.
Kieran Hegarty, President Terex Materials Processing commented: "ProAll will provide us with exciting prospects to expand into new markets and grow our presence in concrete. We look forward to embarking on this journey together with our new colleagues in Alberta and Texas."
Terex is a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. We design, build and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management applications. Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their environmental impact including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide. We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support. More information about Terex is available on: www.Terex.com.
Terex Corporation
Julie Beck
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
(203) 200-5979
InvestorRelations@terex.com
SOURCE Terex Corporation
