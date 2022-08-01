Retired HSI Supervisory Special Agent Joins Xenith Solutions

RESTON, Va., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenith Solutions today announced Matthew Peterson will be joining Xenith as a DHS Client Executive, effective 1 August 2022.
Matt is joining the company from the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), where he was a Supervisory Special Agent leading a Human Trafficking & Child Exploitation investigations task force. Matt spent over 20 years at HSI where he began his civilian government career as a Special Agent with the U.S. Customs Service. Matt will be bringing his experience and knowledge of DHS to Xenith Solutions to support us in our continued efforts of providing DHS superior solutions and service.
"I am looking forward to this next stage in my career," says Matt. "The ability to couple what Xenith Solutions does with my understanding of the mission puts me in a great place to be able to assist DHS in identifying and fielding solutions relevant to their mission."
"We are excited about Matt joining the team," says Rodney Hite, Chief Growth Officer at Xenith Solutions. "His ability to understand our DHS customer's requirements and assist us in translating them to solutions is an important addition to our company as we continue to provide superior service to our customers."
"This year we have focused on improving our Growth and Strategy capability through the additions of top tier talent," says Lee Shabe, CEO of Xenith Solutions. "The addition of Matt to our team will allow us to provide solutions to DHS with an end-user's perspective."
Xenith Solutions LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. We provide comprehensive, timely and relevant Solutions and Business Consulting support to our customers as a key partner. Our leadership brings over a century of combined experience in Defense and Civilian markets. Our employees possess experience in all aspects of solution development from requirements creation, development, test and evaluation, fielding, and sustainment. At the core of our offerings, we provide strategy and technology solutions, giving our customers valuable insights and thought leadership on the best application of information technology to drive business objectives. Xenith focuses on solving complex business challenges facing our customers. Our "Success Through Achievement" work ethic means our customers receive quality solutions through our commitment. We pride ourselves on tackling some of the most difficult operational requirements our customers have – ensuring an appropriate match between the mission requirements, financials, schedule, and security. For more information, please visit: https://www.xenithsolutions.com/
Contact: Lee Shabe, lee@xenithsolutions.com
SOURCE Xenith Solutions
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.