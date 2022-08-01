Yardi Releases Customer-Centric CRM IQ

New features benefit Yardi clients with a robust CRM for the entire leasing lifecycle —where the customer is at the center of the relationship
SANTA BARBARA, Calif, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Yardi® announced the release of RentCafe® CRM IQ, a customer-centric relationship management solution for multifamily operators. Seamlessly built in to Yardi Voyager® and RentCafe® product suites, CRM IQ provides a frictionless experience for managing prospects, applicants and residents through every stage of the leasing and resident lifecycle.
CRM IQ allows property owners and managers to reduce operational costs through centralization of their leasing offices with CLO-friendly features that streamline lead management, lease conversion and resident services. Leasing agents can take advantage of a user-friendly dashboard that prioritizes customer-oriented data and provides a consolidated view of the customer journey across a portfolio.
The new features give site teams more benefits including segmented prospect stages, making it easier to strategically target higher-quality leads without extensive training, and tools for managing lease renewals, resident services, maintenance requests and more. CRM IQ includes a new Communication Hub, providing a single aggregate view of all customer interactions and engagement capabilities. It also has a tenant advocacy feature to create more opportunities for resident referrals and testimonial engagement.
"Our development team went above and beyond to create a solution that supports centralized leasing and manages customers for the entire resident journey," said Richard Malpica, vice president at Yardi. "Your customer is more than just a renter. CRM IQ is a customer-centric solution that puts prospect, applicant and resident activity in a single intuitive view for the entire journey, resulting in a better customer experience and enhanced staff efficiency."
CRM IQ functionalities are complemented and expanded when combined with RentCafe® Chat IQ, a natural language automated attendant that answers customer questions via email, chat, text and voice, and provides seamless live-agent handoffs. When paired with CRM IQ, customers receive quality service from initial engagement to lease renewal and beyond — saving staff time, driving quality leads and boosting resident retention.
Explore where leasing success happens with more connected solutions to convert prospects into residents.
About Yardi
Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.
SOURCE Yardi
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
