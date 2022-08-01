Pillows Market to Record 4.58% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Evolving Opportunities with American Textile Co. & Casper Sleep Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pillows market size is set to grow by USD 9.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.24% according to the latest market report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the pillows market as a part of the global home furnishings market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the pillows market during the forecast period.

Pillows Market Industry 2022-2026: Scope

Our pillows market report covers the following areas:

Pillows Market Industry 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The pillows market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. American Textile Co., Casper Sleep Inc., Classic Brands LLC, Comfy Group, Coop Home Goods, CVB Inc., Czech Feather, and Down Co., Five Star Pillow Co., Gio Clavis Co. Ltd., Headleveler, Hollander Sleep Products LLC, Hunan Mendale Hometextile Co. Ltd., John Cotton Group Ltd., Mediflow Inc., Pegasus Home Fashions, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Talalay Global, Thrasio LLC, Throwboy, and Wendre are some of the major market participants.

American Textile Co. - The company offers a wide range of pillows such as Sealy Charcoal Pillows and AllerEase washable pillows.

Pillows Market Industry 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers - The growth in the hotel industry, increased adoption of memory foam pillows& rising demand for cervical pillows will offer immense growth opportunities.

The growth in the hotel industry, increased adoption of memory foam pillows& rising demand for cervical pillows will offer immense growth opportunities. Challenges - The health issues related to low-quality pillows, regulations in the textile industry & threats from unorganized vendors will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Pillows Market industry 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Memory Foam Pillows



Cotton Pillows



Down And Feather Pillows



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



The Middle East And Africa



South America

Pillows Market industry 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist pillows market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pillows market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pillows market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pillows market vendors

The competitive scenario provided in the Pillows Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

The sleeping pillow market share is expected to increase to USD 8.32 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The predicted growth for the online furniture market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 112.67 billion at a progressing CAGR of 16.79%.

Pillows Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Textile Co., Casper Sleep Inc., Classic Brands LLC, Comfy Group, Coop Home Goods, CVB Inc., Czech Feather and Down Co., Five Star Pillow Co., Gio Clavis Co. Ltd., Headleveler, Hollander Sleep Products LLC, Hunan Mendale Hometextile Co. Ltd., John Cotton Group Ltd., Mediflow Inc., Pegasus Home Fashions, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Talalay Global, Thrasio LLC, Throwboy, and Wendre Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

