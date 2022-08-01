Pillows Market to Record 4.58% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Evolving Opportunities with American Textile Co. & Casper Sleep Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pillows market size is set to grow by USD 9.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.24% according to the latest market report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the pillows market as a part of the global home furnishings market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the pillows market during the forecast period.
For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Request a sample now!
Our pillows market report covers the following areas:
The pillows market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. American Textile Co., Casper Sleep Inc., Classic Brands LLC, Comfy Group, Coop Home Goods, CVB Inc., Czech Feather, and Down Co., Five Star Pillow Co., Gio Clavis Co. Ltd., Headleveler, Hollander Sleep Products LLC, Hunan Mendale Hometextile Co. Ltd., John Cotton Group Ltd., Mediflow Inc., Pegasus Home Fashions, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Talalay Global, Thrasio LLC, Throwboy, and Wendre are some of the major market participants.
- American Textile Co. - The company offers a wide range of pillows such as Sealy Charcoal Pillows and AllerEase washable pillows.
- To know about all the vendor offerings - Grab a sample now!
- Drivers - The growth in the hotel industry, increased adoption of memory foam pillows& rising demand for cervical pillows will offer immense growth opportunities.
- Challenges - The health issues related to low-quality pillows, regulations in the textile industry & threats from unorganized vendors will challenge the growth of the market participants.
For elaborated information on the market dynamics - Request a sample now!
- Product
- Memory Foam Pillows
- Cotton Pillows
- Down And Feather Pillows
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- The Middle East And Africa
- South America
To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab a sample now!
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist pillows market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the pillows market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the pillows market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pillows market vendors
The competitive scenario provided in the Pillows Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Pillows Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
- The sleeping pillow market share is expected to increase to USD 8.32 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3%.
- The predicted growth for the online furniture market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 112.67 billion at a progressing CAGR of 16.79%.
Pillows Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 9.67 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.58
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Germany, and the UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
American Textile Co., Casper Sleep Inc., Classic Brands LLC, Comfy Group, Coop Home Goods, CVB Inc., Czech Feather and Down Co., Five Star Pillow Co., Gio Clavis Co. Ltd., Headleveler, Hollander Sleep Products LLC, Hunan Mendale Hometextile Co. Ltd., John Cotton Group Ltd., Mediflow Inc., Pegasus Home Fashions, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Talalay Global, Thrasio LLC, Throwboy, and Wendre
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Memory foam pillows - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Memory foam pillows - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Memory foam pillows - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Memory foam pillows - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Memory foam pillows - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Cotton pillows - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Cotton pillows - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cotton pillows - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Cotton pillows - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cotton pillows - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Down and feather pillows - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Down and feather pillows - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Down and feather pillows - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Down and feather pillows - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Down and feather pillows - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 95: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 American Textile Co.
- Exhibit 97: American Textile Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: American Textile Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: American Textile Co. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Casper Sleep Inc.
- Exhibit 100: Casper Sleep Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Casper Sleep Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: Casper Sleep Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Comfy Group
- Exhibit 103: Comfy Group - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Comfy Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Comfy Group - Key offerings
- 10.6 Czech Feather and Down Co.
- Exhibit 106: Czech Feather and Down Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Czech Feather and Down Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: Czech Feather and Down Co. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Headleveler
- Exhibit 109: Headleveler - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Headleveler - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Headleveler - Key offerings
- 10.8 Hollander Sleep Products LLC
- Exhibit 112: Hollander Sleep Products LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Hollander Sleep Products LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Hollander Sleep Products LLC - Key offerings
- 10.9 John Cotton Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 115: John Cotton Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: John Cotton Group Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: John Cotton Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Pegasus Home Fashions
- Exhibit 118: Pegasus Home Fashions - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Pegasus Home Fashions - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Pegasus Home Fashions - Key offerings
- 10.11 Throwboy
- Exhibit 121: Throwboy - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Throwboy - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Throwboy - Key offerings
- 10.12 Wendre
- Exhibit 124: Wendre - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Wendre - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Wendre - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 130: Research methodology
- Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 132: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.