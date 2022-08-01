E-Konomy Pool Service & Supplies Completes its Second Acquisition of 2022 by Acquiring L&L Pool Service

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Konomy Pool Service & Supplies, Inc., the premier pool service and supply company in Arizona, announced today that it has acquired the assets of L&L Pool Service. The acquisition combines two of the largest pool service companies in Tucson, AZ.
L&L's founder Lonnie Lominac commented, "In today's competitive market, we need to be able to offer our customers a better experience and employees growth opportunities. E-Konomy can provide our customers a full range of products and services – from retail to renovations –- as well as providing our employees with benefits and room for advancement. E-Konomy owner Dapo Fadeyi has a great vision that matches my own, and our entire team and I are excited."
Dapo Fadeyi, president of E-Konomy Pool Service & Supplies, Inc., said, "We've always had a good relationship with L&L, going back more than 30 years. The two businesses are very complementary, and it was a natural fit to combine the two best service teams."
About L&L Pool Service
Since 1989 L&L Pool Service has been providing a wide variety of residential and commercial services in the greater Tucson area.
About E-Konomy Pool Service & Supplies
Founded in 1961, E-Konomy Pool Service & Supplies, Inc., provides a full range of maintenance, renovation, and repair services for in-ground pools and hot tubs in Tucson and surrounding areas. The company carries an extensive inventory of pool and hot tub supplies, chemicals and parts at its two retail locations.
CONTACT: Dapo Fadeyi, 520-325-6427
SOURCE E-Konomy Pool Service & Supplies
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.