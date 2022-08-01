With More Than $1 Billion in Transactions Completed, Sunbit Ushers In a New Era

Company introduces a new, next-generation, no-fee credit card and new distribution channels for its point-of-sale lending solution

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunbit, the company building financial technology for everyday expenses, announced that it has expanded beyond point-of-sale lending with the introduction of a new, next-generation credit card. The Sunbit Card delivers unprecedented flexibility and a personalized APR for every approved consumer. In addition to standard credit card functionality, cardholders can choose to pay in full or select a 3-, 6-, or 12-month payment plan at the individual transaction level with no annual fees, no application fees, no late fees, no penalty fees, and no fees to add or remove a transaction from a payment plan at any time. This offers cardholders an ideal way to manage expenses, all from a single card managed through the MySunbit App.

"This is a continuation of our commitment to place the customer at the center of all that we do," said Arad Levertov, CEO of Sunbit. "Customers know what's best for their particular situations, and they deserve to have full control over how they pay for everyday expenses. They're already budgeting and making these transaction-based adjustments across various payment and financing methods; we're making it much easier and more efficient for them."

With the Sunbit Card, consumers can add or remove individual transactions from a pay-over-time payment plan within a billing cycle—again, with no fees other than interest—providing budgeting flexibility and financial controls, all via a convenient, centralized app.

There are more than 65,000 early access cardholders, and already 400,000 additional consumers are on the invitation list. Further, the Sunbit Card is available to select retailers as a co-branded card program to improve brand awareness and customer loyalty.

In 2016, Sunbit launched its first point-of-sale technology specifically designed for in-person transactions, initially serving retail and auto parts and auto dealerships. Since then, Sunbit has become the de facto leader in point-of-sale financing for everyday expenses. The company has already expanded to nearly 14,000 locations in 46 states, with consumers using the technology to pay for services such as dental care, eyewear, and auto repair. More than 1.2M point-of-sale transactions have been completed with Sunbit, which equates more than $1B in transactions.

Additionally, Sunbit has expanded its footprint through partnerships with communication management platforms such as Weave, an all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small businesses.

The development of the Sunbit Card is a natural extension of the company's commitment to helping consumers pay for what they need so they can focus on the important things in life.

A customer-first ethos is pervasive at the company, reflected in how it treats consumers. Sunbit does not charge any fees to customers for any of its products. As such, it was essential to develop a true, next-gen card that truly is free of all fees other than a customer's personalized APR.

"Sunbit uses cutting-edge technology, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, to 10X the best parts of financial services products that came before us," said Arad Levertov. "We believe that our customer-first mentality will position us as the consumer card of choice. When customers are happy, everyone wins."

To get on the invitation list, all people have to do is sign up at http://www.sunbit.com/card or use Sunbit technology at any one of participating merchants that can be found here http://www.sunbit.com/shop-directory.

About Sunbit:

Sunbit builds financial technology for everyday expenses. Our AI/ML technology approves the majority of people who apply and eases the stress of paying for life's expenses by giving people more options on how and when they pay. Sunbit offers a next-generation, no-fee credit card that can be managed through a powerful mobile app, as well as a point-of-sale lending option available at nearly 14,000 service locations, including auto dealership service centers, optical practices, dentist offices, veterinary clinics, and specialty healthcare services. Loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc., dba TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit. The Sunbit Card is issued by TAB Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Use of the card is subject to the cardholder agreement.

