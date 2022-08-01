Solo Stove Launches 2.0 Version of Their Best-Selling Smokeless Fire Pit

A new patented removable ash pan removes the need to lift your entire fire pit to dump out ash, making clean up after a fire easier than ever

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo Stove is excited to announce the launch of Fire Pit 2.0, the first update to their line of smokeless fire pits since they initially debuted on Kickstarter in 2016. The major update to Fire Pit 2.0 is the inclusion of a patented removable fuel grate and ash pan. This update significantly increases ease of use by allowing users to empty the fire pit without having to pick up and turn over the unit—a feature that customers have been asking for and Solo Stove is excited to implement. The new model will continue in all three sizes currently available: Ranger 2.0, Bonfire 2.0, and Yukon 2.0.

Solo Stove's fire pits are the industry leader in the smokeless fire pit category, with a dedicated customer base that has enthusiastically followed the company's growth over the years. Solo Stove has embraced consumer feedback and suggestions in their product innovation, and the development of Fire Pit 2.0 is no exception.

"Since the initial launch in 2016, Solo Stove has been able to watch a community come to life around our Fire Pits. We are very humbled to see good moments, memories, and goodwill being created with the help of a warm fire. We are inspired by this community every day, and will always take their feedback as one of the biggest drivers of innovation and improvement in our product line."

The new 2.0 fire pits feature the same 360° Signature Airflow Technology that allows for a smokeless fire and utilize stainless steel to maintain high durability. All existing Fire Pit accessories, such as the stand, ember shield, heat deflector, and cooking accessories, will be compatible with the Ranger 2.0, Bonfire 2.0, and Yukon 2.0.

The Fire Pit 2.0 collection is available for sale on solostove.com and will be available through retailers. The most up-to-date pricing can be found on the product pages for Ranger 2.0, Bonfire 2.0, and Yukon 2.0 on Solo Stove's website.

About Solo Stove

Founded in 2011, Solo Stove designs simple, ingenious solutions to make life easier. For more information about Solo Stove, visit www.SoloStove.com .

