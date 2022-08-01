KnowBe4 Named to Top 100 Best Companies List in Florida

KnowBe4 named number seven by Florida Trend magazine

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, was recently named one of Florida's Best Companies To Work For.

The annual Best Companies To Work For In Florida list featured in the August issue of Florida Trend magazine ranks 100 companies in small, medium and large employer categories.

To participate, companies or government entities were required to have at least 15 workers in Florida and to be in operation at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

"We are thrilled to once again be named on the list of 100 Best Companies in Florida," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "It is an honor to be recognized on this list for the fourth consecutive year. Maintaining an outstanding company culture is something that's very important to us at KnowBe4. We focus on it daily and we've worked hard to try to perfect it. As our organization grows, we continue to improve and that is reflected in our rankings on this list consistently rising through the years. We have three rules that embody our work environment: do it right the first time; do it fast; and have fun while you do it."

"Nearly every business in Florida has had to implement new and creative ways to attract and retain employees as the nation experiences near historic lows in the unemployment rate," says Florida Trend Executive Editor Vickie Chachere. "The competition for high-quality talent has never been greater and employees are raising their expectations of their workplaces. Companies that support, elevate and celebrate their employees and are changemakers in creating positive workplace cultures will be the winners in the talent race."

"Florida companies continue to lead, and lead by example! This impressive list of companies has not let adversity get in the way," says Florida Trend Publisher David Denor. "They continue to innovate and step outside the box with critical thinking to ensure the success of not only their internal employees, but their clients as well. These inspirational and visionary companies provide a glimpse into what tomorrow's workplace and workforce will look like. Lessons learned from these industry pioneers span far and wide."

The Best Companies To Work For In Florida program is managed by Florida Trend and Workforce Research Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Workforce Research Group managed the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100 Best Companies To Work For In Florida, go to FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies.

About Florida Trend

Florida Trend business magazine is read by 270,000 influential business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. Its award-winning reporting covers regional and statewide business news, industry executives and the business sectors they represent, as well as information on Florida's lifestyle, arts and culture scene. FloridaTrend.com offers eNews alerts, covering daily morning and afternoon breaking news; Business Beat, a weekly video newscast highlighting Florida's top business news stories; and weekly eNewsletters providing information, insight and details on Florida's growing industry sectors including health care, education, real estate, small business and movers and influencers. FloridaTrend.com attracts nearly a million pageviews and over 140,000 unique visitors each month.

About Workforce Research Group

Workforce Research Group works with partners worldwide to establish and manage "Best Places to Work," "Best Companies" and "Best Employers" programs. Through its thorough workplace assessment, utilizing employer questionnaires and employee-satisfaction surveys, WRG identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence. For more information, visit http://www.WorkforceRG.com.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 50,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

Media Contact

Kathy Wattman, KnowBe4, (727) 474-9950, kathyw@knowbe4.com

SOURCE KnowBe4