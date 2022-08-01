Early Warning Services, LLC, Opens New Scottsdale Headquarters

Network owner of Zelle® and 30-year-old fintech continues legacy in Greater Phoenix
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Who:
Early Warning Services, LLC (EWS), the network owner of Zelle®, is a fintech company owned by seven of the country's largest banks. For 30 years, Scottsdale-based EWS has empowered financial institutions to make confident decisions, enable payments and mitigate fraud with its identity and payment solutions.
What:
EWS is announcing the grand opening of its new headquarters location in Scottsdale, Ariz., and continuing its legacy in Greater Phoenix as a top-tier employer of more than 1,100 employees with more than 70 percent based locally.
Why:
EWS saw a need to expand its headquarters footprint and provide a state-of-the-art space for its hybrid workforce based in Greater Phoenix. The new location will accommodate the company's current and future workforce growth. Today, there are more than 180 open job listings. Job seekers can review the opportunities at EarlyWarning.com/careers.
Where/When:
Beginning August 1, 2022, Early Warning will be headquartered at:
5801 N. Pima Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Look for the Zelle® logo off the Loop 101 Freeway.
About Early Warning Services, LLC
Early Warning Services, LLC is a fintech company owned by seven of the country's largest banks. For almost three decades, our identity, authentication, and payment solutions have been empowering financial institutions to make confident decisions, enable payments and mitigate fraud. Today, Early Warning is best known as the owner and operator of the Zelle Network®, a financial services network focused on transforming payment experiences. The combination of Early Warning's risk and payment solutions enables the financial services industry to move money fast, safe, and easy, so that people can live their best financial lives. To learn more about Early Warning, visit www.earlywarning.com
Zelle® and the Zelle® marks are property of Early Warning Services, LLC.
SOURCE Early Warning Services, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.