Tokio Marine Highland Appoints Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Specialty Property Division President

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokio Marine Highland, a leading property and casualty insurance underwriting agency, today announced the appointment of Linda Long to Chief Administrative Officer, Eric Wurmser to Chief Operating Officer and Kelly Cretti to President, Specialty Property Division.
Long joined Tokio Marine Highland in 2001, serving in financial and operational roles, most recently as Chief Operating Officer overseeing corporate financial and support functions. In her new role as Chief Administrative Officer, Long will administer the financial, legal, compliance and human resource activities of Tokio Marine Highland.
Wurmser joined Tokio Marine Highland in 2019 as President of the Specialty Property Division. He has more than two decades of experience in the lender-placed insurance industry serving in several senior leadership roles that spanned across operations, finance and product development. In his new role as Chief Operating Officer, Wurmser will administer product development and digital distribution, claims, marketing and communications, and operating system coordination with Tokio Marine Highland's parent company, Tokio Marine Kiln.
With more than two decades of experience in financial services, Cretti joined Tokio Marine Highland in 2019 to lead the underwriting responsibilities of the Specialty Property Division as Executive Vice President, Underwriting and Insurance Solutions. In her new role as President of the Specialty Property Division, Cretti will be responsible for the design and delivery of Tokio Marine Highland's insurance products and services for financial institutions. This includes the oversight of lender-placed hazard, flood, wind and real estate-owned (REO) insurance, collateral protection insurance (CPI), InvestorSelect, guaranteed asset protection (GAP), broker services and related outsourcing solutions.
"Linda, Eric and Kelly are proven, strategic leaders with strong track records of building successful teams," said Norman Heinrich, Chief Executive Officer of Tokio Marine Highland. "They have the deep knowledge of the industry and operational acumen needed to ensure Tokio Marine Highland continues to be a market leader and is well positioned for future growth."
Tokio Marine Highland is a leading property and casualty underwriting agency that offers distinct specialty risk management solutions, including private flood, fine art, specialty property, real estate investment and lender-placed insurance. Tokio Marine Highland also includes Precise Adjustments, a wholly owned subsidiary that provides industry-leading claims capabilities.
Founded in 1962, Tokio Marine Highland (formerly WNC Insurance Services, Inc.) is a wholly owned company of Tokio Marine Kiln, one of the largest carriers in the Lloyd's of London insurance market, rated A+ by Standard & Poor's for financial strength, and a member of the Tokio Marine Group. Tokio Marine Highland has office locations in Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, Irvine, CA, Miami, FL, and South Pasadena, CA.
For more information, visit our website at www.tokiomarinehighland.com.
Media Contact:
Joshua Clifton
Vice President, Marketing and Communications
312-736-2351 (office)
773-230-1304 (mobile)
joshua.clifton@tmhighland.com
SOURCE Tokio Marine Highland
