Regeneration.VC Invests $7M in Circular Commerce Data Company Smarter Sorting, Cleaning Up Traditional Retail and CPG Industries

Smarter Sorting's product intelligence platform helps retailers and CPG brands reduce waste and improve environmental outcomes

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Regeneration.VC , the early-stage venture capital fund known for supercharging consumer-powered climate innovation, announced the close of a $7M investment in their newest portfolio company, Smarter Sorting. This capital comes as an extension to the recent $25M investment round led by G2 Venture Partners earlier this year.

Smarter Sorting collects the empirical truth about consumer products at the chemical and ingredient level to unlock new ways for retailers and brands to increase sustainability. The data company's proprietary technology can classify 2 million consumer products across 3,500+ data points and 150 million chemical compounds. By providing new data and insights to retailers and the brands they sell, Smarter Sorting ensures products are safely handled, the environmental impact of the supply chain is minimized, fines are avoided, goods are diverted into the most environmentally friendly waste stream, and donations to food banks are maximized.

Smarter Sorting's strategic food bank partners most notably include Feeding America. The company's tech increases the volume and pace of donations from the back of supermarket retail partners like Costco into the hands of Feeding America's network of food banks and pantries for goods that can't be sold, but can be donated, such as fresh produce, meat and dairy.

"Smarter Sorting is focused on using data and computing for a better world, and we are so excited to work alongside Regeneration.VC to help scale our environmental impact on making, marketing and moving consumer products more responsibly across the supply chain," said Jacqueline Claudia, CEO of Smarter Sorting.

The company will use this additional investment to further build out its team, digital products, and data platform - ensuring consumer products stocked on retailers' shelves move quickly, compliantly, and safely throughout the supply chain. Today, Smarter Sorting's technology is helping major retailers such as Costco, Albertson's and Wegmans meet the growing landscape of environmental regulations and obligations.

"We are thrilled to have Smarter Sorting join our growing portfolio of circular and regenerative companies tackling the climate emergency," said Michael Smith, Regeneration.VC's General Partner who has joined Smarter Sorting's board of directors with this investment. "Smarter Sorting's approach sheds much needed light on the chemical composition in our everyday consumer products and can lead to better product formulation, more circular pathways for waste streams, reduced emissions in shipping and handling of regulated products…all enables vital positive outcomes in the CPG and retail spaces."

About Regeneration.VC

Founded in Los Angeles, Regeneration.VC is an early-stage venture fund supercharging consumer-powered climate innovation driven by circular and regenerative principles. Our investment strategy encompasses design (materials & packaging), use (consumer brands & products), and reuse technologies (reverse logistics & marketplaces) that generate measurable environmental impact alongside outsized return potential.

For More information, visit https://www.regeneration.vc/

About Smarter Sorting

Based in Boulder, Colo., Austin, Texas, and Los Angeles, Smarter Sorting helps companies make, market and move consumer products better. Its customers include national discount club stores and supermarkets, as well as the brands they sell. The company's customers use its Product Intelligence Platform to gain product insights and identify how to best handle regulated consumer products across the supply chain to remain compliant, avoid fines and reduce their environmental impact. Awards for innovation, impact and employee experience include: Fast Company Most Innovative Companies, Built In Best Place to Work, Real Leader Impact Award and SEAL Sustainable Innovation Award. Smarter Sorting is an Unreasonable Impact company. For more information visit https://www.smartersorting.com/

Media contact:

Leah Zeffren

The Co-Op Agency

leah@co-opagency.com

310-734-7834

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenerationvc-invests-7m-in-circular-commerce-data-company-smarter-sorting-cleaning-up-traditional-retail-and-cpg-industries-301596526.html

SOURCE Regeneration.VC