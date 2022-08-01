Advertising Services Market, Incorporation of AR in advertising to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The advertising services market size is expected to grow by USD 188.92 billion during 2021-2026 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market for advertising services is rising mostly due to the increase in in-app advertising, although several factors could restrain this expansion, such as the increasing use of ad-blocking software. Request Sample Report.

This advertising services market research report extensively covers advertising services market segmentation by:

Type - Digital advertising, TV advertising, Print advertising, OOH advertising, and

Others

Geography - North America , APAC, Europe , South America , Middle East , and

Africa

APAC will account for 35% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for advertising services are China and Japan. The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in Europe and North America. The region's digital advertising services market has significant potential due to the increasing use of digital media, which will help the sector expand in APAC throughout the forecast period. Buy Sample Report.

The growing competition in the advertising industry is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market

vendors, including:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

BrandBurp Digital

CommCreative

Daniel Brian Advertising

Division of Labor

Experian Plc

ITHAKA

Jacob Tyler

Advertising Services Market Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the advertising industry report by Type and Geography.

Type

Digital Advertising



TV Advertising



Print Advertising



OOH Advertising



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



The Middle East And Africa

The digital advertising segment's market share growth for advertising services will be strong. The amount spent on advertising globally is anticipated to increase significantly throughout the forecast period. Businesses must specifically target internet consumers as the world's population turns toward online media. The key factors driving the global Internet adoption rate are the rise in mobile device use, the increase in user searches, and the ongoing digital transformation of all industries.

Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market

size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a sample report

Related Reports

Online Classified Ad Platform Market by Business Segment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The online classified ad platform market share is projected to increase to USD 16.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.36%.

Influencer Marketing Platform Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The influencer marketing platform market share is expected to increase to USD 27.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 31.8%.

Advertising Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 188.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.3 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BrandBurp Digital, CommCreative, Daniel Brian Advertising, Division of Labor, Experian Plc, ITHAKA, Jacob Tyler, Mayple Marketplace Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Omnicom Group Inc., Plan Z Digital, Publicis Groupe SA, REQ, SmartSites, Socialiency Advertising, Spirit Adv, and WPP Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

