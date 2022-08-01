Greg Shnerer, Jeremy Schlachet and Scott Sears promoted to Executive Vice Presidents of TRAFFIX as the company implements aggressive North American growth strategy.

As TRAFFIX prepares to expand its North American presence, the promotions of Greg, Scott, and Jeremy to EVPs will allow for additional strategic leadership in the US, Canadian, and Mexico operating units of the TRAFFIX network.
MILTON, ON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TRAFFIX, which is celebrating its 43rd anniversary as a North American Logistics provider, recently surpassed $1 Billion in revenue. To support its continued North American growth strategy, TRAFFIX is expanding the depth of its Executive Suite. These new EVP roles will ensure a level of performance and quality that shippers have come to expect from the TRAFFIX brand across all business units.
"We are thrilled to welcome Scott, Greg and Jeremy to the executive team and look forward to continuing to grow the TRAFFIX brand with them", said Daniel Snow, Managing Partner at TRAFFIX. "TRAFFIX' future has never been brighter. The growth of our executive team is directly correlated to the company's success. We are fortunate to have such strong leadership candidates from within our own team".
With the cost of goods increasing and challenges facing shippers relating to fuel costs and capacity shortages, TRAFFIX strives to provide value to its clients while making a positive impact on their businesses. The promotion of Greg, Jeremy and Scott to the executive team will give all TRAFFIX' branches access to their expertise. Their leadership will provide additional emphasis on customizable and solution-based services that help overcome obstacles in the client's supply chain.
"Over the past several years TRAFFIX has experienced rapid growth and extensive expansion to all segments of our business. The addition of Greg, Scott and Jeremy to the executive team provides us not only with the very positive impact of support, but also the ability to offer an even higher level of service to all our customers", said Caleb Boyd, Regional Branch Director overseeing TRAFFIX' Dallas and Nashville branches. "Jeremy, Scott and Greg are extremely customer focused and this makes their promotions a great asset to our entire network".
There has never been a better time to work with TRAFFIX as a client, carrier, or as a member of the company's High Performance team. To find out how TRAFFIX can add value to your business through customized solutions, email info@traffix.com. If you are interested in becoming a member of the TRAFFIX family, send your Sales, Operations or Carrier Sales resume to corporate.recruiting@traffix.com. Owner Operators interested in driving for TRAFFIX can reach out to driveforus@traffix.com.
TRAFFIX is a leading third-party logistics provider serving the North American transportation industry since 1979. TRAFFIX offers a suite of customizable services including truckload, flatbed, intermodal, drayage, expedited, LTL and managed transportation. TRAFFIX' team of industry experts are backed by best-in-class technology that enables them to maximize the value of their client's freight spend, offer tailored solutions, and adapt quickly to changes in supply and demand. Headquartered in Milton, ON, with its US head office in Chicago, IL, TRAFFIX employs 650+ experienced logistics professionals in 23 offices across Canada, the USA, and Mexico. For more information, please visit: www.traffix.com
