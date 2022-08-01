Institutional Investment in Single Family Rentals is on the Rise, Reports Yardi Matrix

Development of new build-to-rent homes soars in 2022 compared to previous year
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investment in rental single family rental (SFR) homes is on the rise and expected to grow dramatically over the next eight years, according to a new bulletin on the sector released today by Yardi® Matrix. However, rising interest rates are forcing investors to reassess the most effective strategies for growing portfolios and may contribute to lower near-term returns.
Institutions have committed more than $60 billion to buying single-family homes over the past year, according to various corporate announcements and news articles.
Recent research by MetLife Investment Management (MIM) estimated that institutions own some 700,000 single-family rentals in 2022, about 5 percent of the 14 million SFRs nationally. MIM forecasts that by 2030, institutions will increase SFR holdings to 7.6 million homes, more than 40 percent of all SFRs. Institutional acquisitions of SFRs in communities of 50 or more units soared in 2021 to $2.5 billion, according to Yardi Matrix.
Institutional portfolio growth is currently focused on build-to-rent (BTR) projects or acquiring portfolios from smaller owners. BTRs are on track to deliver far more units in 2022 than in any previous year. More than 25,000 units are under construction and nearly 4,300 were already delivered in the first half of 2022, meaning the industry will easily surpass 2021's record-high 7,705 deliveries.
"Rising home and mortgage costs in the second quarter of 2022 increased the cost of capital for institutional buyers, so the segment's growth is likely to slow and returns will moderate. Even so, the industry benefits from strong long-term demand drivers and the explosive growth in institutional capital," say Matrix analysts.
Get more insight into investment activity, development and rent trends for the SFR/BTR sector in the new Yardi Matrix bulletin.
Yardi Matrix offers the industry's most comprehensive market intelligence tool for investment professionals, equity investors, lenders and property managers who underwrite and manage investments in commercial real estate. Yardi Matrix covers multifamily, student housing, industrial, office and self storage property types. Email matrix@yardi.com, call (480) 663-1149 or visit yardimatrix.com to learn more.
About Yardi
Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1805266/Yardi_Matrix_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Yardi
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.