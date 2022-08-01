Net Results Group Unveils MRO3i ™ 4.0, Powering Industrial Collaboration

Industry's Leading Master Data Management Solution Takes Personalization to the Next Level and Delivers more than 5,800 Noun Modifier Templates among a Multitude of Enhancements
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Net Results Group (NRG), a leader specializing in MRO master data management for over twenty-five years, today released MRO3i 4.0, the next generation of the company's master data management solution for asset intensive organizations.
"As a leader in the MRO field, NRG has the technology and in-depth understanding of issues confronting capital asset-intensive industries to connect all participants in the industrial value chain from the shop floor to the boardroom," said Net Results Group Managing Partner Lance Gilbert. "One of the hallmarks of our organization is that we always listen to our end-user community and have expanded our best of breed integration capabilities creating unmatched value for our clients and their trading partners."
MRO3i 4.0 offers greatly improved organizational and operational efficiencies within the industrial supply chain by significantly reducing the time and cost associated with deployment, maintenance, and training while personalizing the user experience with a powerful screen designer to customize individual workflow needs.
Key areas of functionality added include:
- Increased personalization and flexibility with the interface
- Enhanced communications with Email notification
- More robust reporting with integration to Microsoft Power BI
- Additional data cleansing tools for enhancing item attributes
- Improvements to API library and integration to other systems
For more information about this powerful upgrade, visit https://netresultsgroup.com/technology/.
About Net Results Group
Net Results Group, LLC is a technology-focused consulting firm with a comprehensive offering for significantly improving MRO master data. Headquartered in Louisville, KY, the firm was founded in 1996 with the goal of being THE MRO master data governance expert. The firm's unique combination of asset expertise, reliability services and tools, including its cloud-based MRO3i™ technology suite – a winner of Plant Engineering's 2021 Product of the Year – enables it to help asset-intensive organizations make intelligent use of their data. Professional services, including onsite and virtual walkdowns and assessments, also inform storeroom optimization and MRO inventory control to sharpen purchasing strategies, reduce operational costs, increase uptime and improve service levels. For more information, visit http://www.netresultsgroup.com.
