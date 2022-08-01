Broadleaf Results Announces Promotion of Joseph O'Shea and Judy Walcott to Vice President of Client Delivery

Highly Accomplished Leaders with a Proven Track Record of Operational Excellence

BUFFALO, N.Y. , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On July 1, 2022, Broadleaf Results, a leading provider of talent acquisition and workforce management services, announced the promotion of Joseph O'Shea and Judy Walcott to Vice President of Client Delivery.

O'Shea joined Broadleaf in 2006 and has served in a number of roles within the organization over the past 15 years, most recently serving as Senior Director of Organizational and Supplier Development. In his new role, O'Shea will focus on quality and operational excellence while overseeing Broadleaf's U.S. and India operations. He will also lead the company's newly created Recruitment Development Program, training and developing talent to support the organization's RPO and MSP program needs.

With 25+ years of workforce solutions industry expertise, Walcott joined Broadleaf in September of 2019 as the Senior Director of Client Delivery. In her new role, Walcott will lead the growth and development of Broadleaf's Client Delivery Managers and associated client accounts while overseeing internal recruitment. Focusing on identifying future talent for Broadleaf's ongoing internal resource management, Walcott will play a key role in implementing a cohesive progression model within the organization to foster future leaders to grow the business.

"Our organization is experiencing tremendous growth, and these promotions will position us to deliver exceptional A+ service to all of our constituents and focus more energy on the development of our employees," said Dave Savarise, President of Broadleaf. "Joe and Judy both have over 20+ years of HR and workforce management experience and I'm eager to collaborate as a part of the Broadleaf Leadership Team."

O'Shea attended Niagara University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources Management and received his Masters in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. Walcott attended Wittenberg University and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and Management.

Founded in 1965, Broadleaf is a certified WBE and leading provider of total talent management services. Our consultative approach specializes in managed service programs, recruitment process outsourcing, independent contractor compliance, statement of work/procurement management, employer of record/payrolling, and direct sourcing. At Broadleaf, we help deliver your most valuable asset: talent. To learn more about Broadleaf, click here.

