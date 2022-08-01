PolarityTE to Report Q2 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarityTE, Inc. PTE today announced that it will report results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, by press release on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time.
In addition, the Company will host a conference call and webcast with Q&A on August 11, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling 1-800-207-0148 with passcode 893469 and referencing "PolarityTE Second Quarter 2022 Business Update and Financial Results." A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by using the link below.
Earnings Call Webcast - CLICK HERE
A replay of the earnings conference call will be available for 30 days beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and can be found by visiting PolarityTE's website at https://www.polarityte.com/news-media/events, or by clicking on the link above.
PolarityTE, Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a biotechnology company developing regenerative tissue products. PolarityTE's first regenerative tissue product is SkinTE®. PolarityTE has an open investigational new drug application (IND) for SkinTE® with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is now pursuing the first of two pivotal studies on SkinTE® needed to support a biologics license application (BLA) for a chronic cutaneous ulcer indication. SkinTE® is available for investigational use only. Learn more at www.PolarityTE.com.
POLARITYTE, the POLARITYTE logo, SKINTE, and WHERE SELF REGENERATES SELF are registered trademarks of PolarityTE, Inc.
CONTACTS
Investors:
PolarityTE Investor Relations
ir@PolarityTE.com
(385) 831-5284
Media:
David Schull or Ignacio Guerrero-Ros
David.schull@russopartnersllc.com
Ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com
