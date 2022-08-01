Restored Path Detox is Now Open in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

Origins Behavioral HealthCare has opened the doors of its premier medical detox facility for the Dallas, Fort Worth, and surrounding metro areas. Restored Path Detox began receiving patients on Monday, August 1, 2022. The brand-new facility will provide state-of-the-art, medically monitored detoxification within a safe, nurturing sanctuary for recovery.

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Origins Behavioral HealthCare has opened the doors of its premier medical detox facility for the Dallas, Fort Worth, and surrounding metro areas. Restored Path Detox began receiving patients on Monday, August 1, 2022. The brand-new facility will provide state-of-the-art, medically monitored detoxification within a safe, nurturing sanctuary for recovery.

Dr. Geri Richardson is the Medical Director for Restored Path Detox. Dr. Richardson is a Board-Certified Psychiatrist with the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology who has been in practice for over 25 years. Before joining the Origins family, she served as Medical Director of Behavioral Health for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, HCSC. Dr. Richardson has had the distinction of being a Diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology since 1995.

Dr. Richardson says, "Restored Path Detox is here to provide safe and supportive methods of withdrawal management which are rooted in evidence-based research. I am excited to collaborate with our team of medical professionals as we guide our patients on their first steps toward recovery. Our sophisticated medical services and compassionate team of clinicians will enable every patient to find happier and healthier versions of themselves."

Dr. Richardson and her dedicated team of highly qualified registered nurses draw on years of experience and provide 24/7 medical supervision for each patient. The facility works closely with referral sources and with most major insurance companies to offer detox from all types of substances, including alcohol, heroin, cocaine, suboxone, opioids, methadone, benzodiazepines, crystal meth, stimulants, Ambien, and other drugs.

Rick Hubbard is the Executive Vice President of Professional Relations for Origins Behavioral HealthCare. Rick began working in the addiction treatment industry in 2002 and has significant experience in multiple aspects of treatment administration, including admissions, utilization review, marketing, referent relations, and business development. In addition, Rick is a trained intervention specialist, and his extensive professional and personal experience has empowered the recovery of many patients and families.

Hubbard says, "Restored Path Detox was created to provide the means to safely manage withdrawal symptoms in a comfortable and dignified manner. As a local provider of transitional and outpatient services, Origins has seen firsthand the need for high-quality, competent, safe, and compassionate medical detox services. Additionally, in our conversations with local providers, practitioners, and collaborators, they too have expressed to us the need for withdrawal management services for their patients. Origins is proud to be a resource for our local patients, families, and collaborators in this new and exciting endeavor."

Upscale amenities include spacious private and semi-private rooms, flat-screen televisions, queen-size beds, nutritious meals, and inviting common spaces, including an outdoor courtyard. Patients enjoy cable, high-speed Wi-Fi, and access to their electronics and cellular phones, as clinically appropriate. Restored Path Detox emphasizes ultimate patient comfort and privacy.

For more information about Restored Path Detox, call 1.855.740.4673. All calls are free and confidential. Visit RestoredPathDetox.com to browse facility photos, read our blog, and learn about our individualized admission process.

About Origins Behavioral HealthCare

Origins Behavioral HealthCare offers a range of treatment programs targeting recovery from substance use, mental health issues, and beyond. Our primary mission is to provide a clear path to a life of healing and restoration. We offer renowned clinical and medical care for substance use and have the compassion and professional expertise to guide you toward lasting recovery. Visit OriginsRecovery.com or call 1.844.843.8935.

About Restored Path Detox -- An Origins Behavioral HealthCare Facility

The experts at Restored Path Detox have decades of experience in withdrawal management from a wide range of addictive substances. We leverage evidence-based medical care in a tranquil environment to deliver care that helps patients feel at home. Regardless of background, medical history, or the substances used, we can help you safely and comfortably overcome withdrawal complications. Our multidisciplinary team also provides support for co-occurring disorders and co-morbid medical conditions for patients of all ages, including younger, middle-aged, and older adults. We work with most major insurance providers and are conveniently located in the Dallas Metroplex. Call 1.855.740.4673 today for more information.

