HMI Performance Incentives Wins Inspirational Place to Work 2021 from Incentive Marketing Association

Marking the 6th year in a row that the company has won an award from the Incentive Marketing Association.

NORWOOD, Mass., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HMI Performance Incentives, a global leader in B2B incentive and loyalty solutions, has been awarded with the 2021 Inspirational Place to Work from the Incentive Marketing Association (IMA). This is the sixth year and the seventh different category that HMI has won.

A company that wins this award embodies a fulfilling workplace that provides the inspiration to unlock the potential of its people. From IMA, "The organization that receives the Inspirational Place to Work Award puts its people first, offers an engaging and inspiring place to work, values the role of its employees, and embraces an open and inclusive culture supported by a future-thinking leadership team. Judges also consider the nominee's record on corporate responsibility, sustainability, and the impact their businesses have on the environment." This is the first year that the category, Inspirational Place to Work, was made available.

In past years, HMI has won alongside its clients while helping them to execute and strategize their incentive loyalty programs. This award stands out among other IMA Awards for HMI as it is the first corporate endeavor the company has been recognized for.

"We began this journey 42 years ago, providing compelling incentive solutions to companies looking to grow and inspire their people," says Paul Ferreira, President and Founder of HMI Performance Incentives. "Over the years, we've empowered our employees to be the major contributors to our culture and to the creative ideas necessary for success for our clients. We thrive as a company because we make everyone feel that they are an integral part of our organization and give them opportunities to be leaders and decision makers in a culture of innovation, cooperation, and good will."

Paul went on to praise the HMI team for their part achieving this award, saying, "We believe in treating our employees as the most important asset we have and recognizing them for that. This award is a recognition of the accomplishments of our team members, who do everything with cheer and care for one another. It has been a journey that we take very seriously, and I'm looking forward to enjoying our successes in the future."

"This award is very special to us at HMI, and I believe it belongs to everyone who works at HMI Performance Incentives," says Kiwon Chang, CEO of HMI Performance Incentives. "It is a testament to everyone's hard work, day in and day out, to make an exceptional culture of success and inspiration. I am inspired every day by my fellow employees, and I'm very grateful to receive this award."

About HMI Performance Incentives

People are an organization's most important asset. Using data and behavior-driven methodologies, strategic design, creativity, and empathy, every company can achieve their growth and profit goals through a comprehensive incentive loyalty strategy. Founded in 1980 in Cambridge, MA, HMI Performance Incentives is a global leader in designing and managing incentive loyalty solutions.

