The TLC Foundation for Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors Celebrates August's National Hair Loss Awareness Month

The TLC Foundation for Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors Is Growing Awareness of People Experiencing Hair Pulling or Trichotillomania

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The TLC Foundation for Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors (BFRB) is sharing its support with National Hair Loss Awareness Month starting this August 2022. Over 80 million individuals experience hair loss every year, with 40% of those experiencing hair loss being women. Individuals who experience hair loss can also include those who have a BFRB called Trichotillomania, also known as hair pulling disorder.

Hair pulling disorder usually begins in late childhood/early puberty and occurs about equally in boys and girls. By adulthood, 80-90% of reported cases are women. Hair pulling varies greatly in its severity, location on the body, and response to treatment. Without treatment, hair pulling disorder tends to be a chronic condition; that may come and go throughout a lifetime.

The TLC Foundation for Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors is bringing awareness and support to an underreported and misunderstood group of mental health disorders that impacts approximately one in 20 Americans, with hair pulling being one of the most prevalent. Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors are complex medical diagnoses that affect children and adults alike, and often cause shame, isolation and emotional distress. Yet despite their prevalence in our communities, these behaviors are rarely discussed in the public.

"There are so many misconceptions around body-focused repetitive behaviors, which is why they go misdiagnosed, underreported and understudied," said Dr. John Piacentini, Professor of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences at UCLA, TLC Board President and Scientific Advisory Board Chair. "They are often dismissed as bad habits or categorized as self-harming rituals, which they are not. There are tremendous consequences for not acknowledging these behaviors or misdiagnosing them, including depression, anxiety, and suicide for those affected."

Fortunately, the stigma and shame around these behaviors is starting to change, thanks in part to recent advocacy by comedian, writer and actress Amy Schumer, who has experienced hair pulling since she was a child. In episode 9 of her Hulu dramedy, "Life & Beth," which is based on her own life, she wrote an accurate portrayal of hair pulling in a flashback to her teenage years. At the end of the Hulu episode, viewers were directed to TLC Foundation's website as a resource for support and information.

National Hair Loss Awareness Month further allows others to learn about hair loss and to lessen the shame that comes with losing hair for any reason. In addition, this month allows a period of reflection in regard to traditional beauty standards with hair.

This month, TLC is hosting a series of free, online events that are tailored to a variety of audiences to help destigmatize hair pulling and other associated behaviors, share resources and support, answer questions through medical experts, build community, and provide a pathway forward to managing these conditions. Visit TLC's website for times and details at http://www.bfrb.org.

August 15 TLC Together: BFRB Brave Books

August 24 TLC Talks: Back to School with BFRBs

ABOUT THE TLC FOUNDATION for Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors

The TLC Foundation for Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors is a 501(c)3 health-related human services organization dedicated to supporting the 1-in-20 individuals experiencing body-focused repetitive behaviors (BFRBs) through advocacy, awareness, connection, health education, celebration, and equitable access to effective evidence-based treatments. To learn more, visit http://www.bfrb.org.

###

FAQ's about Hair Pulling or Trichotillomania

What is hair pulling or trichotillomania?

Hair pulling disorder or trichotillomania (trick-o-till-o-may-nee-uh) (TTM or "trich") is characterized by the repetitive pulling out of one's hair. Hair pulling disorder is one of a group of behaviors known as body-focused repetitive behaviors (BFRBs), self-grooming behaviors in which individuals pull, pick, scrape, or bite their hair, skin, or nails, resulting in damage to the body.

Research indicates that approximately 1 or 2 in 50 people experience hair pulling disorder in their lifetime. Hair pulling disorder usually begins in late childhood/early puberty, and occurs about equally in boys and girls. By adulthood, 80-90% of reported cases are women. Hair pulling varies greatly in its severity, location on the body, and response to treatment. Without treatment, hair pulling disorder tends to be a chronic condition; that may come and go throughout a lifetime.

What are signs and symptoms of hair pulling?

Hair pulling disorder is currently classified under Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition.

The DSM-5 diagnostic criteria include:

Recurrent hair pulling, resulting in hair loss

Repeated attempts to decrease or stop the behavior

Clinically significant distress or impairment in social, occupational, or other area of functioning

Not due to substance abuse or a medical condition (e.g., dermatological condition)

Not better accounted for by another psychiatric disorder

When does hair pulling take place?

Hair pulling may occur across a variety of settings and both sedentary and active activities. There are times when pulling occurs in a goal-directed manner and also in an automatic manner in which the individual is less aware. Many individuals report noticeable sensations before, during, and after pulling. A wide range of emotions, spanning from boredom to anxiety, frustration, and depression can affect hair pulling, as can thoughts, beliefs, and values.

Does everyone with hair pulling experience hair loss?

Although the severity of hair pulling varies widely, many people with trichotillomania have noticeable hair loss, which they attempt to camouflage. Thinning or bald spots on the head may be covered with hairstyles, scarves, wigs, or makeup. Those with missing eyelashes, eyebrows, or body hair, may attempt to camouflage with makeup, clothing, or other means of concealing affected areas.

What are some effects of hair pulling?

Due to shame and embarrassment, individuals not only try to cover up the effects of hair pulling, but may avoid activities and social situations which may lead them to feel vulnerable to being "discovered" (such as windy weather, going to the beach, swimming, doctor's visits, hair salon appointments, childhood sleepovers, readying for bed in a lighted area, and intimacy).

What treatments are available for hair pulling?

There is no cure, but improvement is possible. Although no one treatment has been found to be effective for everyone, a number of evidence-based psychotherapeutic treatment options including cognitive behavioral therapy are successful for some.

To learn more about hair pulling and other body-focused repetitive behaviors, download TLC's Expert Consensus Treatment Guidelines: https://www.bfrb.org/storage/documents/Expert_Consensus_Treatment_Guidelines_2016w.pdf

**Subject Matter Experts**

The TLC Foundation offers the following subject matter experts for media interviews.

To schedule an interview, please contact:

Jen Monteleone, Interim Executive Director

E: jmonteleone@bfrb.org

P: 831-457-1004 ext. 1

Research:

Dr. John Piacentini , TLC Board President & TLC Scientific Advisory Chair, UCLA

, TLC Board President & TLC Scientific Advisory Chair, Dr. Nancy Keuthen , Massachusetts General Hospital/ Harvard Medical School

, General Hospital/ Dr. Jon Grant , University of Chicago

, Dr. Darin Dougherty , Massachusetts General Hospital/ Harvard Medical School

, General Hospital/ Dr. Doug Woods , Marquette University

, Dr. Marty Franklin , University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine

, School of Medicine Dr. Tara Perris , UCLA

, Dr. Emily Ricketts , UCLA

Medicine:

Dr. Jon Grant , University of Chicago

, Dr. Darin Dougherty , Massachusetts General Hospital/ Harvard Medical School

Treatment:

Dr. John Piacentini , TLC Board President & TLC Scientific Advisory Chair, UCLA

, TLC Board President & TLC Scientific Advisory Chair, Dr. Suzanne Mouton-Odum , Psychology Houston, PC

, Psychology Houston, PC Dr. Nancy Keuthen , Massachusetts General Hospital/ Harvard Medical School

, General Hospital/ Dr. Charles Mansueto , Behavior Therapy Center of Greater Washington

, Behavior Therapy Center of Dr. Fred Penzel , Western Suffolk Psychological Services

, Western Suffolk Psychological Services Ruth Golomb , Behavior Therapy Center of Greater Washington

, Behavior Therapy Center of Dr. Doug Woods , Marquette University

, Dr. Marty Franklin , University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine

, School of Medicine Dr. Tara Perris , UCLA

, Dr. Emily Ricketts , UCLA

Media Contact

Christina Towle, The TLC Foundation for BFRBs, 1 9162200169, christina@buzzbrightpr.com

SOURCE The TLC Foundation for BFRBs