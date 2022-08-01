PostNet thrives as it continues upward trajectory

Global leader in printing and shipping solutions is projected to open over 20 new centers this year
DENVER, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet, a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, continues to showcase its dedication to growth after opening nine new centers this year. The company is positioned to open more than 20 centers across the United States before the year ends.
"Franchising offers small business owners a proven model, support, brand recognition and more," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "Competition is vigorous in this industry, yet we have been able to grow at an exponential rate. That is a testament to our team and the culture we've built at PostNet."
PostNet's growth hasn't gone unnoticed. In January, the franchise was named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, which recognizes the top franchises in the United States. In addition, Entrepreneur also named PostNet to its Top Global Franchise list. That list is comprised of the top 200 franchises that have an expanded presence internationally.
"Opportunities for business ownership are high right now despite the difficult business climate over the past two years," McPherson said. "People are drawn to PostNet because it offers a chance to be successful while also addressing the needs of small businesses. That is a win-win combination for everyone involved."
PostNet franchisees offer printing, shipping, marketing solutions and mailboxes to their clients. From designing a custom graphic to packing and shipping packages, the franchise offers various services for their communities. For nearly three decades, PostNet has franchised and built an extensive network of business centers around the world.
For more information, visit https://www.postnet.com/.
About PostNet
PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.
About MBE Worldwide
MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 2,900+ Service Centers in 53 Countries with more than 12.000 associates - with our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2021 generating €1.01 billion (US $1.2 billion) of System Wide Sales and €24 billion (US $28.5 billion) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.
For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk
SOURCE PostNet
