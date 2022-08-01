Talon International Inc. and KC Wearable Technologies Partner to launch New Innovations

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talon International Inc. and KC Wearable Technologies Srl. in Italy have formed a strategic partnership to supply Talon's customers, the world's largest fashion brands, with KC's wearable technology innovations. With a strong vision for the future, the cooperation will facilitate the sales and distribution of existing KC innovations, as well as creation of exciting joint developments making new functionalities in clothing and accessories possible.
Given Talon's reputation for continuously revolutionizing their products, as well as transforming the fashion industry, they always seek opportunities to serve their customers better. The cooperation with KC provides Talon with the ability to sell and distribute creative and unique solutions.
Developments like heating systems for clothing and accessories, cooling systems for fashion and activewear, and wireless charging pockets for smartphones, will provide Talon customers with industry leading technology, staying at the forefront of their competitors. With patented technologies, often designed to be removable for washing and cleaning purposes, Talon foresees widespread use in the future.
"We've already had significant interest from our existing customer base, which has us very excited for the future of our industry," says Larry Dyne, CEO at Talon. "Thanks to our partnership with KC Wearable Technologies, these technologies can be applied to garments and accessories, to create superior products with short development to market times."
By combining the abilities of KC with those of Talon, both companies will begin the process of jointly exploring further game changing initiatives. KC has integrated NFC tags into buttons and silicone patches, to allow consumers to create convenient shortcuts on their smartphones. Talon will now also roll out this concept on many of its existing product lines, including trims, Velcro patches, fasteners, and zippers.
Dominik Kufner, Managing Partner at KC, points out another example of where the combined abilities will lead to new initiatives: "In the near future, we plan to jointly create new safety vests, with a wide range of revolutionary new safety functions. With integrated new communication tools, sensor technologies and alarm systems, workers can be safer than ever before."
Sofia Cinel, Managing Partner of KC points out another invention which will change the fashion industry: "KC's development of flexible lithium batteries, for applications in clothing and accessories, opens infinite new possibilities. With Talon's vast network, the use of this innovation can now be rolled out in the entire industry in countless new applications."
In future it will be normal that jackets, handbags, or wallets will re-charge cell phones. We will be used to caps or beanies functioning as earphones, and outerwear will electrically heat or cool consumers. Silver textiles will decontaminate objects in pockets and protect credit cards, while activated carbon components will absorb odor molecules. People will have loudspeakers in the thumb of their gloves, to answer phone calls without taking them off, and open their handbags with biometric fingerprint locks.
The research and development teams of both companies are thrilled about the next stage in their growth and excited to help change the future.
Their 128-year history provides Talon with unmatched knowledge of the products and innovations required to turn their client's visions into reality. Working with prestigious brands including Guess, Urban Outfitters, Polo Ralph Lauren, Macy's, Superdry, Reebok, Spanx, Van Heusen, and many more, Talon is well respected as a heritage brand that assists clients in standing out from their competitors with customized solutions.
https://taloninternational.com/
Talon International Inc. (@talonintl) • Instagram photos and videos
SOURCE Talon International
