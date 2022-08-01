How One Woman Survived 9/11 and Navigated the Layers of Trauma that Followed

Hilda M. Valentine Shares her Experience in 'The Other Side of Nothing'

BOWIE, Md., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Debated as one of the most tragic events in American history, the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, continues to impact many Americans' lives today- including author Hilda M. Valentine. Nearly escaping the destruction of the South Tower of the World Trade Center, after United Flight 175 crashed into the building, Valentine shares her long journey of medical, emotional, social, and spiritual healing in her new memoir, "The Other Side of Nothing: A Survivor's Journey toward Healing."

In the book, readers are introduced to Valentine's life following the events during and after the 9/11 terrorist attacks; she survived the attack while in the stairwell of the 75th floor, right below the impact of United Airlines Flight 175. As she worked to transition back into her daily functioning, Valentine began to experience intense physical pain and emotions and was later diagnosed with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). Its influence affected her personal life. Coupled with the lack of understanding from her church and her strained relationship with her daughter, Valentine felt broken and lonely. However, with God's grace, the support of numerous medical and mental health professionals, and journaling, Valentine began to heal from her trauma.

"I've aimed to be transparent in providing a glimpse as to what it can look and feel like when someone experiences a traumatic event in their lives," Valentine said. "God has laid writing this book in my spirit to help individuals and their families who are navigating mental health struggles."

Valentine hopes to share her story as a nurturing read to those who may be struggling with mental health or a fellow survivor/survivor's family to practice compassion for themselves and loved ones as she once hoped to have for herself during her healing journey. She encourages her readers to dismiss the stigmas that can accompany mental health struggles and offer grace to those suffering.

"The book emphasizes the importance of mental health and aims to spread awareness in a world where mental health is slowly becoming acknowledged and accepted," said Valentine. "I hope to share, through my personal story, that there is no shame in seeking or receiving help during a difficult time."

About the author

Hilda M. Valentine was born in Ringgold, Va., and lived on a small farm. After graduating from college, Valentine moved to New York City, N.Y., chasing her dream of a better life. After 20 years of working on insurance claims, she climbed the ranks of management, landing her dream job on the hundredth floor of the South Tower of the World Trade Center. Two months after landing the job, the dream was shattered by the 9/11 terrorist attacks, changing her life forever. Years later, after a long healing journey, Valentine now resides in Bowie, Md., where she spends time with her daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren. To learn more, please visit http://www.theothersideofnothing.org

