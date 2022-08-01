Born-again Believer and Pastor of 13 Years Writes New Collection about the Book of Sermons

Author Apostle Ebony L. Underwood shares her new book for readers to grow their faith by applying God's words to their everyday lives
SAYREVILLE, N.J. , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Apostle Ebony L. Underwood introduces her new book, "Living Life's Journey through what is Written: The Book of Sermons," which she was inspired by the Holy Spirit.
Based on 26 years of what she describes as "being saved from destruction" and preaching the gospel, Underwood shares her preaching and sermons through a collection of chapters throughout her book. She hopes to encourage readers, who seek to grow in their faith through her and God's words.
"My goal is to remind my readers to focus on God, not the occurrences happening in the world around us," Underwood said.
The book focuses on helping people acknowledge God's words and applying them to their lives. Each chapter offers a selection of lessons, to provide comfort and support for everyday life. Underwood believes that there is nothing so challenging that God himself cannot help her readers as God will always provide joy and peace to their lives through good times and inconvenient times.
"As an apostle, preacher, teacher, and author, I focused on living life's journey by what is written," Underwood said. "I have had many trials and tribulations but, through them, I learned to put my full trust in Jesus, and He has never failed me."
"Living Life's Journey through what is Written: The Book of Sermons"
By Ebony L. Underwood
ISBN: 9781665557818 (softcover); 1665557796 (hardcover); 9781665557801 (electronic)
Available at Author House, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Apostle Ebony L. Underwood serves as a Senior Pastor of Healing and Deliverance Temple of God in Christ Jesus. As a devout born-again believer for over 26 years and pastor for 13 years, Underwood's purpose is to build leaders and teach them how to lead effectively in the Kingdom of God. She resides in Sayreville, N.J, with her husband, Pastor Mark, and has one daughter, Lashonda, and son-in-law, Terence, and two granddaughters, Desiree and Laila. http://www.apostleeunderwood.com.
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Taylor Moralez
Tmoralez@lavidge.com
Media Contact
Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 480-306-6597, tmoralez@lavidge.com
SOURCE LAVIDGE
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.