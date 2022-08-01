Merged Solcon-IGEL GROUP Launches New Website

- Solcon Industries and IGEL Electric now operate under the Solcon-IGEL GROUP banner
- The companies, who now co-brand, have launched a new website for customers to access their combined strengths
- Solcon-IGEL leads the world in innovative power electronics solutions
DORTMUND, Germany , Aug. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- Solcon-IGEL, the newly combined group of solid-state motor specialists Solcon Industries and leading drive technology company IGEL Electric GmbH, has officially launched its new website (www.solconigel.com/).
The newly launched Solcon-IGEL website will allow customers globally to access this combined strength through holistic solutions to all motor starting challenges. It will position the new brand as a global technology platform, including the merged companies' legacy of innovation in product design and manufacturing processes.
The Solcon-IGEL GROUP will use its combined capabilities, size and geographic presence to help customers solve ongoing and emerging challenges through advanced technology solutions, world-class customer support and enhanced logistics.
"Our combined strength as Solcon-IGEL enables us to look at the world through a stronger lens to see more possibilities and more opportunities. Our customers are now able to do business with a truly global brand and our new website is the shopfront for that," said Itai Zifroni, CEO of Solcon Industries.
"We want to help the power electronics and drive technology industries to solve the challenges they face today for a better tomorrow. By leveraging the expertise of both Solcon and IGEL, we have been able to create a global technology platform that does just that," said Michael Kleiböhmer, CEO of IGEL Electric.
About Solcon Industries
Solcon Industries Ltd (www.solconigel.com) is a power electronics company that has designed, developed, and manufactured industrial electronic systems for more than 40 years. As a global industry leader in soft starter technology and motor control, Solcon provides solutions for the toughest applications in all major industries.
Solcon's field-developed design criteria ensure long-term product reliability and provide future-focused innovative solutions. This approach has allowed the company to serve more than 76 countries worldwide.
About IGEL Electric
IGEL® Electric GmbH (www.solconigel.com) was founded in 2001, originally as a division of "FANAL" Group Wuppertal and has over 100 years of combined experience in drive technology. As a specialist in drive technology, IGEL integrates stand-alone motors and systems in addition to supplying solutions that are tailor-made for individual solutions, based on advanced designs.
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868447/SolconIgel_POWERED_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Solcon-IGEL GROUP
