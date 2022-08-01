Automotive Active Suspension System Market Size to Grow by USD 737.00 million, Continental AG and Daimler AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The active suspension system in an automotive is responsible for continuously adjusting the suspension settings as per the road conditions to provide a smooth and comfortable driving experience. The active suspension system market size is expected to grow by USD 737.00 million from 2020 to 2025.
Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View a Sample Report
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6%.
- What are the drivers and challenges in the market?
The increasing demand for comfort with a smoother driving experience is driving the automotive active suspension system market growth. However, factors such as the use of advanced technology may challenge market growth.
- How big is the North American market?
38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
- Is the market fragmented to concentrated?
The automotive active suspension system market is fragmented.
The automotive active suspension system market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Active Suspension System Market Size
- Automotive Active Suspension System Market Trends
- Automotive Active Suspension System Market Industry Analysis
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
Continental AG, Daimler AG, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Tenneco Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- Continental AG - The company offers an electronic suspension system.
- Daimler AG - The company offers AIRMATIC active suspension system.
- Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers Automotive Active Suspension System.
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - The company offers Automotive Active Suspension System.
- Infineon Technologies AG - The company offers an automotive active suspension system for two highly specific niche markets, namely luxury and sports cars.
- Application
- Hydraulic Actuator: The hydraulic actuators segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. These actuators are suitable for active suspension systems, as they can hold high forces and torque for high-force automotive applications. Some of the leading OEMs, including Mercedes-Benz and BMW, use hydraulic actuator-based active suspension systems for their premium models.
- Pneumatic Actuator
- Electromagnetic Actuator
- Geography
- North America: This region will account for the highest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the high penetration of premium and luxury segment vehicles. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country for the automotive active suspension system market in North America.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Sample Report
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive active suspension system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive active suspension system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive active suspension system market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive active suspension system market vendors
Automotive Power Window Motor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Automotive Active Suspension System Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 737.00 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.65
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
Germany, US, China, Japan, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Continental AG, Daimler AG, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Tenneco Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Hydraulic actuator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pneumatic actuator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electromagnetic actuator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Continental AG
- Daimler AG
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Tenneco Inc.
- thyssenkrupp AG
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.