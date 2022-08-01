Naylor Association Solutions Unveils a New Suite of Strategic Marketing, Public Relations and Social Media Services for Associations

Naylor's differentiating new suite of marketing services, powered by Gabriel Marketing Group, is proven to increase member engagement and help build an association's brand as an industry leader.

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative strategic products and services for professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, today announced an expanded suite of association-specific marketing, public relations (PR) and social media packages. The complete suite of customizable and packaged strategic marketing and communications products and services are proven to drive member recruitment and non-dues revenue, improve member engagement and help build an association's brand as an industry leader.

"With our new packages of white-label marketing services designed specifically for associations, we're ready to help associations position, expand and engage their audiences and assert the leadership associations deserve," said Alex DeBarr, CEO of Naylor Association Solutions. "Whether your association is short-staffed, having trouble communicating to members with content, blogs, emails, newsletters, advertisements and social media, or if you're struggling with awareness, member retention and engagement, we can help."

To be implemented by Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), an industry-leading digital marketing and PR agency for high-growth organizations, the expansion of Naylor Association Marketing Services is driven by Naylor's strategic partnership with GMG, which brings GMG's external communications and demand generation expertise to Naylor's 1,600+ clients.

"Naylor is highly differentiated now as a true one-stop shop for all association needs, from association management to member software to marketing and brand management," added Leah Nurik, founder and CEO of Gabriel Marketing Group. "We have been providing many of these services to Naylor already, so it makes perfect sense to bring these services to associations through Naylor."

Naylor's expanded association marketing and PR products and services include:

Association Marketing Boost: To increase website traffic, engage current members, recruit new members, increase SEO rankings and domain authority and/or improve site speed, includes a website optimization audit with implemented recommendations, Google Tag Manager implementation and setup, Google Analytics goal creation, retargeting audience setup, digital ad platform audience configuration and implemented SEO foundations and audit lead captures

Strategic Association Content: To create consistent messaging and communications for members and new member targets, optimize web content for increased rankings and strategic identification of keywords, includes strategic editorial calendar planning with corresponding titles, metatags and H1s and identified foundational keywords woven into content planning

Strategic PR: To increase public awareness and media coverage of association activities and initiatives, includes three tiered packages with creation of PR messaging and press kit, strategic media relations program, thought leadership program and awards program, with optional social media programs

Event Digital Promotion: To increase attendance to both virtual and in-person association events, includes three tiered packages with digital advertising programs, design of digital ads, website optimization recommendations and strategic consulting

Event Publicity with Social Media: To increase awareness, media coverage and social media presence of association enterprise events or local events, includes event messaging, press releases, targeted media pitching, pre-event social media postings, onsite media support, onsite/day-of live posting of event highlights, and photography and video capture for post-event production of highlight videos

Additional customizable services include:

Digital Advertising: Includes paid search and social media ads, native advertising, influencer marketing, Google Analytics set up, ad strategy, ad copy and design, ad operations and reporting

Content & Design: Includes conceptualization, writing and design of infographics, white papers, eBooks, web copy, marketing emails, case studies, blog posts, data sheets, landing pages, immersive digital experiences, etc.

Marketing Automation: Three tiered packages for designing targeted marketing campaigns, which can be applied to career center promotional campaigns, exhibit and sponsorship marketing, membership drives and more; includes a campaign calendar, CRM and workflow audits, email writing, targeting and audience segmentation and campaign landing pages, among other items

Marketing Strategy: Includes website and SEO audits, brand framework, messaging documents, growth marketing plans and strategic consulting retainers

Search Engine Optimization (SEO): Includes SEO audits, competitive analysis, keyword research, editorial calendar planning and monthly reporting

For pricing and more information, please visit https://www.naylor.com/.

About Naylor Association Solutions

Naylor Association Solutions is devoted to building stronger associations. As strategic partners to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor offers a comprehensive set of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue. Our offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, association management software (AMS) and member data platform (MDP), full-service association management, and online learning. Naylor's team supports its clients with unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and an innovative spirit in solving the unique challenges faced by associations. Naylor also delivers valuable insights through its customized client portals that provide real-time feedback and advanced analytics. Founded in 1969, today Naylor serves more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries. Our headquarters are in McLean, Va. with additional offices in Alpharetta, Ga.; Gainesville, Fla.; Schaumburg, Ill.; Hunt Valley, Md.; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. For more information, visit https://www.naylor.com.

Media Contact

Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Naylor), 571-835-8775, michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com

