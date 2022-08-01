Silicon Photonics Unlock New Architecture For 400G Data Center

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBERSTAMP is proud to release the 400G data center interconnect architecture based on silicon photonics transceivers. Currently, what the interconnection scenarios within 2 kilometers of 400G data centers mainly deployed are the 400G QSFP-DD DR4 transceivers based on EML technology. However, the data centers have been looking forward to a new technology that can address the higher and higher bandwidth demands coming with emerging artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, and that is silicon photonics technology.
For hyperscale data centers, 400G QSFP-DD silicon photonics optical transceivers have brought some tangible benefits. The signal generated by the silicon photonics transceivers features less dispersion, less inter-symbol interference (ISI), and the best optical signal-to-noise ratio (OSNR), etc., which ensure the high quality of optical transmission based on the 100G PAM4 technology. For massive demands, silicon photonics can significantly reduce the cost per bit. In addition, the latency and power consumption caused by DSP can also be well reduced with silicon photonics technology.
The launch of FIBERSTAMP's 400G silicon photonics transceivers has paved the road for high-speed 400G data centers. The company is looking forward to the recognition and appreciation of customers and the industry.
Highlights of FIBERSTAMP's Silicon Photonics 400G QSFP-DD DR4/DR4+ Transceivers
- Industry-leading 7nm DSP chip
- Silicon Photonics chip integrated with multiple active and passive chips such as MZM modulators, silicon waveguides, and detectors
- 4-channel fiber array coupling components and ultra-low loss CW light source coupling technology
- The integrated chip is greatly reduced in size and can be packaged into the transceiver with mature COB technology, which significantly simplifies the design and manufacturing process.
- TDECQ ≤ 2.0dB, BER reaches 1E-11 without FEC
- Reach up to 2km and power consumption is lower than 9W
"The Silicon Photonics 400G DR4/DR4+ transceivers are designed for the intraconnection of data centers, such as the interconnection between TOR switches and Leaf switches, where the number of interconnections is extremely large," said Aaron Chow, the product manager of FIBERSTAMP, "We believe that our Silicon Photonics 400G QSFP-DD DR4/DR4+ transceivers can become the most reliable choice for data centers based on 112G PAM4."
About FIBERSTAMP
As the mail carrier of open optical network, FIBERSTAMP is committed to providing global customers with Economic, Professional and Efficient products and solutions, including 25G/50G/100G/200G/400G optical transceivers, active optical cables (AOCs), direct attached cables (DACs), 100G/200G/400G coherent optical modules, and UHD video optics.
SOURCE FIBERSTAMP
