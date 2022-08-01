New Book Release: The Real Ambassadors Optioned for Movie or Series

The Real Ambassadors book written by, Keith Hatschek, optioned for film or television limited series.

STOCKTON, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Producer's Robert Lucchesi and Rick Gonzales have optioned author, Keith Hatscheks' just published book, The Real Ambassadors, to develop it into a feature film or television limited series.

The book, which will serve as source material, is about three determined artists: Louis Armstrong, Dave Brubeck and Iola Brubeck and the stand they took against segregation by writing and performing a jazz musical titled, The Real Ambassadors.

Conceived by the Brubeck's in 1956, the musical's journey to the stage for its 1962 premier tracks extraordinary twists and turns across the back drop of the civil rights movement. Colorful characters from Broadway impresarios to music record executives and mafia connected managers, surface in the compelling storyline.

"The Real Ambassadors, is an emotional and character driven story that uses the power of music to shine a light on systemic racism", stated Gonzales.

