Picis Clinical Solutions Appoints Chris Lamont as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Lamont's six-year tenure brings a strong understanding of customers, products, markets and internal teams to the leadership role
WAKEFIELD, Mass., August 01, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. (Picis) announces the appointment of Chris Lamont as vice president of sales and marketing. Lamont first served Picis as a customer success manager for Canada, progressed to director of customer success, then transitioned to the sales team in early 2020 as director of sales for North America.
"His results as a sales director have been exemplary and have helped to contribute to Picis' financial strength. He has a background in sales and marketing in both North America and international markets with a passion to drive for results," stated John Danahey, executive vice president.
In addition to sales, Lamont has an extensive background in customer/account management, software marketing, partner program development, and project management of both hardware and services to help meet customers' needs.
"I am excited to continue to work with our teams to further the growth opportunities for Picis in the market. With so much change in healthcare, it is important for ASCs, hospitals and health systems to recognize the consistent value Picis brings to their operations, their clinicians and their patients. We have and will continue to deliver the very best in a perioperative software experience for our customers," stated Lamont.
Lamont's background includes a PMP certification, business marketing diploma, and an international business degree from Teikyo Westmar University.
About Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc.
Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. is a global provider of innovative clinical information solutions that enable rapid and sustained delivery of clinical documentation and financial and operational results in emergency departments, surgical suites and intensive care units — life-critical areas of the hospital where the patients are the most vulnerable, the care process is the most complex and an increasing majority of hospital costs and potential revenue are concentrated. A wholly owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation headquartered in Wakefield, MA, Picis has licensed systems for use at more than 400 hospitals in 18 countries.
