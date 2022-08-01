Autologous Cell Therapy Market Size to Grow by USD 4.11 billion, Bayer AG and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The autologous cell therapy market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for effective drugs for cardiac and degenerative disorders. However, factors such as critical ethical challenges with respect to stem cell research will challenge the growth of the market.
The autologous cell therapy market size is expected to grow by USD 4.11 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.16% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The autologous cell therapy market report covers the following areas:
- Autologous Cell Therapy Market size
- Autologous Cell Therapy Market trends
- Autologous Cell Therapy Market industry analysis
- Product
- Autologous Stem Cell Therapy: The autologous stem cell therapy segment will contribute the highest market share. This segment is growing at a medium pace due to its manufacturing complexities. Vendors are conducting extensive clinical trials due to fewer complications associated with the use of autologous stem cell therapy.
- Autologous Cellular Immunotherapies
- Geography
- North America: North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to limitations in traditional organ transplantations, which is fueling the demand for stem cell therapies. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the autologous cell therapy market in North America.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the autologous cell therapy market, including Bayer AG, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl, Osiris Therapeutics Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Vericel Corp. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Bayer AG - The company offers induced pluripotent stem cells, which are developed by reprogramming mature body cells to behave like embryonic stem cells that are injected to restore diseased tissue in patients.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. - It is a cell therapy platform, which develops mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of human diseases such as immune and inflammatory diseases.
- Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - It is an immune-modulatory progenitor cell therapeutic agent, which is used for ischemic heart failure.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - The company uses induced pluripotent stem cells to derive differentiated cells, which are used in researching various diseases and conditions.
- Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl - It is an advanced therapy medicinal product containing stem cells indicated to repair the cornea after injury.
Autologous Cell Therapy Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.16%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 4.11 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.5
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, Canada, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bayer AG, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl, Osiris Therapeutics Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Vericel Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
