Perimeter Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

CLAYTON, Mo., August 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions PRM ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), producers of PHOS-CHEK® long-term fire retardant and other high-quality firefighting products and oil additives, announced today it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Friday, August 5, 2022, before the market opens.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day. The presentation will be led by Vice Chairman Haitham Khouri, CEO Edward Goldberg and CFO Charles Kropp.
The live webcast of the call can be accessed through Perimeter's investor relations website at https://ir.perimeter-solutions.com/ and as follows:
When: Friday, August 5, 2022, at 8:30 AM (ET)
Dial-in Number: 877-407-9764 (Toll-Free), 201-689-8551 (Toll) (No access code needed)
Conference Name: Perimeter Solutions Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
Materials Available At: https://ir.perimeter-solutions.com/
Replay Available: Friday, August 5, 2022 to September 5, 2022 (11:59 PM ET)
Replay Number: 877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415
Internet Access: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=BT9Q0K3f
About Perimeter Solutions
Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions PRM is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life – issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn't offer second chances. At Perimeter, we characterize the solutions we develop as 'Trusted Solutions that Save' – because it underscores what we are trying to accomplish for our customers and the world at large. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam concentrates and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® firefighting foam concentrates; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants. For more info on how we use our experience, responsibility, and integrity to deliver trusted solutions that help improve firefighting performance, visit: www.perimeter-solutions.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
ir@perimeter-solutions.com
Media Contact:
Resource Advantage
Barbara A. Mecchi-Knoll
bmecchi@resourceadvantage.com
SOURCE Perimeter Solutions
