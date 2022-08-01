Enveyo Named to 2022 List of Great Supply Chain Partners by SupplyChainBrain

Enveyo Honored with Client-Nominated Industry Award for Making a Significant Impact on Supply Chain Efficiency

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enveyo, a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) and shipping optimization software provider, is proud to announce it has been named to the list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022 by SupplyChainBrain.

"For twenty years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services," says Brad Berger, Publisher, SupplyChainBrain. "Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance. This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent – coming from all sectors of supply chain management. Your company should be proud to be named amongst the 100 Great!"

In addition to their back-to-back 100 Great Supply Chain Partners honor from SupplyChainBrain, Enveyo has marked several notable achievements over the past year, including:

Innovative implementations for clients including Stord, Saddle Creek Logistics Services, and Enlinx Fulfillment

The launch of delivery experience management platform, Alerting, helping clients increase customer satisfaction through package lifecycle communication

Winning SupplyTech Breakthrough's 3PL Solution of the Year Award

Organizations across industries partner with Enveyo to optimize their parcel shipping spend and logistics operations. Enveyo's cloud-based suite of shipping optimization software, including Insights, Modeling, Cloudroute, Alerting, and Audit products, has helped organizations achieve significant cost savings and efficiency gains. Today, Enveyo is the only multi-carrier parcel TMS provider to enable supply chain visibility from predictive modeling, shipping analytics & automation, to customer delivery experience management.

"We're honored to be recognized by SupplyChainBrain once again as one of the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners," says Coby Nilsson, Enveyo's co-founder and CEO. "We thank our clients for recognizing our hard work and the impact our solutions have on their organization's supply chain efficiency. The past two years have posed many challenges for supply chain professionals worldwide. Our hats go off to all organizations included on this list. We're honored to be part of the 2022 class."

Enveyo will appear in the August 2022 issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.com as an honored member of this year's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.

To learn more about how Enveyo's solutions increase supply chain efficiency, visit enveyo.com.

About Enveyo

Enveyo is revolutionizing the way technology drives logistics. As the only multi-carrier parcel TMS provider enabling end-to-end supply chain visibility, organizations are optimizing their shipping operations with Enveyo's cloud-based suite of solutions. Powered by a robust enterprise data management platform, Enveyo provides real-time access to meaningful reporting to increase efficiencies for customers across industries including retail, medical, financial, government, aerospace, fulfillment & third-party logistics companies. To learn more about how Enveyo is transforming logistics, visit enveyo.com.

About SupplyChainBrain

SupplyChainBrain, today's most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year-round through a wide range of ever evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of the world's most influential supply chain executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies the latest news, emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions - and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.

