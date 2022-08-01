USD 3.63 Bn growth opportunity in Canned Tuna Market -- New product launches to drive growth

NEW YORK , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canned Tuna Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio identifies the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 3.63 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 3.39% in 2020 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download PDF Sample Report Here
The global canned tuna market is fragmented owing to the presence of numerous regional and global vendors. The vendors are competing in terms of new launches and business expansions. In order to survive and succeed in a competitive environment, vendors are focusing on distinguishing their offerings through clear and unique value propositions.
Technavio identifies A.E.C. CANNING Co. Ltd., American Tuna Inc., Bumble Bee Foods LLC, Century Pacific Food Inc., Crown Prince Inc., Dongwon Group, Golden Prize Canning Co. Ltd., Oceans, Thai Union Group PCL, and Wild Planet Foods Inc. as some of the major market participants. Although the launch of new products, the health benefits associated with tuna consumption, and the rising import and export of canned tuna will offer immense growth opportunities, the adverse effects associated with overconsumption of canned tuna, the growing popularity of vegan tuna, and stringent regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Now
The global canned tuna market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Canned Skipjack Tuna
- Canned Yellowfin Tuna
- Canned Albacore Tuna
- Other Canned Tuna
The demand for canned skipjack tuna has been significant in the market. Skipjack is a highly migratory fish and is found all over the world within tropical water, particularly within the Atlantic, Indian, and Pacific Oceans, because of which this species is available throughout the year. The health benefits of skipjack tuna are also contributing to the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
49% of the market growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The high consumer demand for canned tuna is driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the increasing health consciousness among consumers and the healthy living trend in Europe are contributing to the growth of the market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our canned tuna market report covers the following areas:
Canned Tuna Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the canned tuna market, including some of the dominating vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the canned tuna market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Canned Tuna Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist canned tuna market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the canned tuna market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the canned tuna market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of canned tuna market vendors
Related Reports:
- Carp Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
- Frozen Fish and Seafood Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Canned Tuna Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.26%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 3.63 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.39
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 49%
Key consumer countries
US, Spain, Germany, Japan, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
A.E.C. CANNING Co. Ltd., American Tuna Inc., Bumble Bee Foods LLC, Century Pacific Food Inc., Crown Prince Inc., Dongwon Group, Golden Prize Canning Co. Ltd., Oceans, Thai Union Group PCL, and Wild Planet Foods Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03:Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Canned skipjack tuna - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Canned skipjack tuna - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Canned skipjack tuna - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Canned yellowfin tuna - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Canned yellowfin tuna - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Canned yellowfin tuna - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Canned albacore tuna - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Canned albacore tuna - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Canned albacore tuna - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Other canned tuna - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Other canned tuna - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Other canned tuna - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 A.E.C. CANNING Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 47: A.E.C. CANNING Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: A.E.C. CANNING Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 49: A.E.C. CANNING Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.4 American Tuna Inc.
- Exhibit 50: American Tuna Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: American Tuna Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: American Tuna Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Bumble Bee Foods LLC
- Exhibit 53: Bumble Bee Foods LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Bumble Bee Foods LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 55: Bumble Bee Foods LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 56: Bumble Bee Foods LLC - Key offerings
- 10.6 Century Pacific Food Inc.
- Exhibit 57: Century Pacific Food Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Century Pacific Food Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 59: Century Pacific Food Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 60: Century Pacific Food Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: Century Pacific Food Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Crown Prince Inc.
- Exhibit 62: Crown Prince Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Crown Prince Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: Crown Prince Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Dongwon Group
- Exhibit 65: Dongwon Group - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Dongwon Group - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: Dongwon Group - Key news
- Exhibit 68: Dongwon Group - Key offerings
- 10.9 Golden Prize Canning Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 69: Golden Prize Canning Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Golden Prize Canning Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: Golden Prize Canning Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Oceans
- Exhibit 72: Oceans - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Oceans - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: Oceans - Key offerings
- 10.11 Thai Union Group PCL
- Exhibit 75: Thai Union Group PCL - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Thai Union Group PCL - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Thai Union Group PCL - Key news
- Exhibit 78: Thai Union Group PCL - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Thai Union Group PCL - Segment focus
- 10.12 Wild Planet Foods Inc.
- Exhibit 80: Wild Planet Foods Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Wild Planet Foods Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: Wild Planet Foods Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 84: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 86: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations
