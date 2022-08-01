New Novel Tells a Tale of Love and Magic in a Small Texas Town During the Mid-19th Century

Author draws from her own background and research to create work of historical fiction

SAN MARCOS, Texas, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since the 16th century, and until it was annexed by the United States, an unnational territory existed in the Southwest. A mixture of cultures, races, languages, and religions all settled in an area called Taysha, which means "friend" in the Caddo tongue. It was also referred to as Tejas to the Tejanos or Texas to the Texians.

"Love's Rebirth" is the story of Ana Dolores Peregrino, a young Hispanic woman with psychic abilities, who grew up in this region of Mexican Texas, between 1830 and 1850. The historical fiction novel follows the coming-of-age of the main character as she discovers her spiritual guidance, which gives her the strength to retain her self-autonomy, help her community, cope with loss and achieve contentment and love.

"As the daughter of a Foreign Service employee, I grew up in several different countries and had to quickly adapt to new environments," said Tabor. "The presence of spiritual guidance throughout my growing years helped me maneuver through different cultural moral values with tolerance and acceptance. I used this to help craft Ana Dolores and her story. I hope 'Love's Rebirth' reflects the importance of recognizing divine love for us as well as sharing it with others. "

Cruz, inspired by her own life, worked with renowned history professors and language specialists to create a realistically historical setting for first novel. Before the statehood of Texas, the village of Santo Tomás, in the Tejas region of Mexico, developed as a trading center for ranchers, and it was settled by a collection of cultures and ethnicities. Ana Dolores is brought here to live in 1831, after her family is killed during a raid. She grows up watching and coping with the assimilation of her culture, her displaced language and unjust segregationist laws. When she's 15, she works as a nurse in a clinic and meets a young Texas Ranger. The story follows the two as they head out on complicated, and sometimes mystical, journeys, as Ana begins to understand her spiritual gifts among the burgeoning romance.

"Love's Rebirth: A Tejana Story"

By Adria Cruz Tabor

ISBN: 9781669807452 (softcover); 9781669807469 (hardcover); 9781669807445 (electronic)

Available at Xlibris, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the author

Adria Cruz Tabor received a BA in Psychology and Sociology from Eastern Michigan University. She has been involved in many community organizations, including being an active member of the Hispanic Cultural Center and an alumnus of Leadership San Marcos. She has served on the boards of the Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Professional Women's Association and the Education Foundation. Cruz's interests include history, writing and seeking spiritual awareness, as reflected in the novel. She currently resides in San Marcos, Texas. To learn more, please visit http://www.adriacruztabor.com.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 480-306-7065, zgoldfarb@lavidge.com

SOURCE LAVIDGE