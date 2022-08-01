Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market to record USD 558.94 Mn growth -- Technavio identifies North America as key growth region

NEW YORK , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The radiation detection and monitoring equipment market report by Technavio expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 558.94 million between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 5.60% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Download a PDF Sample Report

The market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several regional and well-established global vendors. The vendors are focusing on new product launches and M&As to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in January 2021, the company entered into exclusive negotiations with Paprec Group for possible disposal of its Operation and Maintenance activity, which includes its subsidiaries specialized in the operation and maintenance of energy recovery plants.

Technavio identifies AMETEK Inc., Constructions Industrielles de la Mediterranee, Fortive Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ludlum Measurements Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., OSI Systems Inc., Polimaster LLC, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. as some of the major market participants. The demand from healthcare facilities, increasing use of radiation detection and monitoring in different industries, and regulations mandating the use of radiation detection and monitoring equipment will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The radiation detection and monitoring equipment market is segmented as follows:

Product

Dosimeters



Area Monitors



Survey Meters



Others

The dosimeters segment will have the largest share of the market. The increasing use of dosimeters in occupational radiation environments in the nuclear industry, such as nuclear power plants and radiation sterilization facilities, as well as in medical facilities such as radiology centers is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America

North America will have the largest share of the market. The strong presence of key vendors, increasing adoption of technologically advanced radiation detection and monitoring equipment, and increasing demand from various end-users such as the healthcare and nuclear industries are driving the growth of the regional market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a PDF Report Sample Here

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The report covers the following areas:

Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist radiation detection and monitoring equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of radiation detection and monitoring equipment market vendors

Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 558.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.60 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMETEK Inc., Constructions Industrielles de la Mediterranee, Fortive Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ludlum Measurements Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., OSI Systems Inc., Polimaster LLC, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electronic Equipment and Instruments

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Dosimeters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Dosimeters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Dosimeters - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Area monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Area monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Area monitors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Survey meters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Survey meters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Survey meters - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AMETEK Inc.

Exhibit 47: AMETEK Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 48: AMETEK Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 49: AMETEK Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 50: AMETEK Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: AMETEK Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 CNIM SA

Exhibit 52: CNIM SA - Overview



Exhibit 53: CNIM SA - Product and service



Exhibit 54: CNIM SA - Key news



Exhibit 55: CNIM SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: CNIM SA - Segment focus

10.5 ECOTEST

Exhibit 57: ECOTEST - Overview



Exhibit 58: ECOTEST - Product and service



Exhibit 59: ECOTEST - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: ECOTEST - Segment focus

10.6 Fortive Corp.

Exhibit 61: Fortive Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Fortive Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Fortive Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Fortive Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 68: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 70: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 73: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Ludlum Measurements Inc.

Exhibit 75: Ludlum Measurements Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Ludlum Measurements Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Ludlum Measurements Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Mirion Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 78: Mirion Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Mirion Technologies Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 80: Mirion Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Mirion Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Polimaster LLC

Exhibit 82: Polimaster LLC - Overview



Exhibit 83: Polimaster LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Polimaster LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 85: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 88: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

