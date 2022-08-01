ñol

LNG Bunkering Market in Europe to Register USD 441.45 Mn, Evolving Opportunities with Broadview Energy Solutions B.V. and Crowley Maritime Corp. - Technavio

by PRNewswire
August 1, 2022 4:00 AM | 14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LNG Bunkering Market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 441.45 million during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 17.41% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the LNG Bunkering Market in Europe is the growing marine logistics business. The LNG bunkering market in Europe report also offers information on several market vendors, including Broadview Energy Solutions B.V., Crowley Maritime Corp., Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Fjord Line AS, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, PJSC Gazprom Neft, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SHV Energy, and TotalEnergies SE among others.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "LNG Bunkering Market in Europe Analysis Report by End-user and Geography and the Segment Forecasts". Fetch a Sample Report!

LNG Bunkering Market Driver in Europe

One of the main factors promoting the expansion of the LNG bunkering market in Europe is the expanding marine logistics industry. Shippers now have more visibility into market and pricing trends thanks to the expansion of the availability of shipping data and the use of big data analytics, which also enables them to select the best routes, minimize fuel usage, and take precautions against piracy. This has reduced the pronounced boom and bust cycles that have historically afflicted the transportation industry and turned obstacles into possibilities. Buy Sample Report Now!

Major LNG Bunkering Vendors in Europe Companies

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.   

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including

  • Broadview Energy Solutions B.V.
  • Crowley Maritime Corp.
  • Equinor ASA
  • Exxon Mobil Corp.
  • Fjord Line AS
  • Petroliam Nasional Berhad
  • PJSC Gazprom Neft
  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc
  • SHV Energy
  • TotalEnergies SE
LNG Bunkering Market Segmentation in Europe

Norway will account for 71% of market growth. In comparison to the rest of Europe, Norway's market will grow more quickly. Norway's rise in the LNG bunkering market in Europe will be aided by the fall in domestic natural gas output in European nations, except for Russia.

LNG Bunkering Market in Europe is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Tanker
    • Ferry And Ro-ro
    • Container
    • Others
  • Geography
    • Norway
    • The Netherlands
    • Denmark
    • Rest Of Europe

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request sample report

Related Reports:

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Cylinder Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The predicted growth of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 610.4 million at a progressing CAGR of 6.3%. 

Oil and Gas Pipeline Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the oil and gas pipeline market size is predicted to surge by USD 21.58 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a progressing CAGR of 4.06%. 

LNG Bunkering Market Scope in Europe

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.41%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 441.45 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.12

Regional analysis

Norway, The Netherlands, Denmark, and the Rest of Europe

Performing market contribution

Norway at 71%

Key consumer countries

Democratic Republic of Congo

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Broadview Energy Solutions B.V., Crowley Maritime Corp., Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Fjord Line AS, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, PJSC Gazprom Neft, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SHV Energy, and TotalEnergies SE

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                           

                1.1 Market Overview

                                Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                                Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                                Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

                                Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

                                Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

                                Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem             

                                Exhibit 07:  Parent market

                                Exhibit 08:  Market characteristics

                2.2 Value chain analysis           

                                Exhibit 09:  Value Chain: Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation

                                2.2.1 Inputs

                                2.2.2 Storage and transportation

                                2.2.3 Industry innovations:

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market Definition

                                Exhibit 10:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 11:  Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2021 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                                3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                                3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                                Exhibit 12:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 13:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 14:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                                Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                                Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                                Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                                Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                                Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 20:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by End-user                              

                5.1 Market segments

                                Exhibit 21:  End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                5.2 Comparison by End-user  

                                Exhibit 22:  Comparison by End-user

                5.3 Tanker - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                                Exhibit 23:  Tanker - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 24:  Tanker - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.4 Ferry and ro-ro - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                                Exhibit 25:  Ferry and ro-ro - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 26:  Ferry and ro-ro - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.5 Container - Market size and forecast 2021-2026     

                                Exhibit 27:  Container - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 28:  Container - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                                Exhibit 29:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 30:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.7 Market opportunity by End-user  

                                Exhibit 31:  Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape                         

                6.1 Overview

                                Technavio's customer landscape matrix compares Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate, and Key purchase criteria

                                Exhibit 32: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                     

                7.1 Geographic segmentation

                                Exhibit 33:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

                7.2 Geographic comparison   

                                Exhibit 34: Geographic comparison

                7.3 Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                                Exhibit 35:  Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 36:  Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.4 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026        

                                Exhibit 37:  The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 38:  The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.5 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026      

                                Exhibit 39:  Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 40:  Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.6 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                                Exhibit 41:  Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 42:  Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.7 Market opportunity by geography

                                Exhibit 43:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                8.1 Market drivers     

                                8.1.1 Growing marine logistics businesses

                                8.1.2 Increase in the supply of LNG

                                8.1.3 Expanding LNG Bunkering Infrastructure in Europe

                8.2 Market challenges              

                                8.2.1 High capital requirements of using LNG as a marine fuel

                                8.2.2 Fluctuation in oil and gas prices

                                8.2.3 Demand-supply gap in LNG bunkering

                             Exhibit 44:  Impact of drivers and challenges

                8.3 Market trends      

                                8.3.1 Increase in demand for cleaner fuels

                                8.3.2 Technological advances in LNG bunkering

                                8.3.3 Increase in gas exploration and production activities

9. Vendor Landscape                             

                9.1 Overview

                                Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

                                The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025. 

                9.2 Landscape disruption        

                                Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 47: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

                10.1 Vendors covered              

                                Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

                10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                                Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

                10.3 Broadview Energy Solutions B.V.

                                Exhibit 50:  Broadview Energy Solutions B.V. - Overview

                                Exhibit 51:  Broadview Energy Solutions B.V. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 52:  Broadview Energy Solutions B.V. - Key offerings

                10.4 Crowley Maritime Corp.

                                Exhibit 53:  Crowley Maritime Corp. - Overview

                                Exhibit 54:  Crowley Maritime Corp. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 55:  Crowley Maritime Corp. - Key offerings

                10.5 Equinor ASA       

                                Exhibit 56:  Equinor ASA - Overview

                                Exhibit 57:  Equinor ASA - Business segments

                                Exhibit 58:  Equinor ASA - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 59:  Equinor ASA - Segment focus

                10.6 Exxon Mobil Corp.            

                                Exhibit 60:  Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview

                                Exhibit 61:  Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 62:  Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 63:  Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

                10.7 Fjord Line AS      

                                Exhibit 64:  Fjord Line AS - Overview

                                Exhibit 65:  Fjord Line AS - Product and service

                                Exhibit 66:  Fjord Line AS - Key offerings

                10.8 Petroliam Nasional Berhad           

                                Exhibit 67:  Petroleum Nasional Berhad - Overview

                                Exhibit 68:  Petroleum Nasional Berhad - Business segments

                                Exhibit 69:  Petroleum Nasional Berhad - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 70:  Petroleum Nasional Berhad - Segment focus

                10.9 PJSC Gazprom Neft          

                                Exhibit 71:  PJSC Gazprom Neft - Overview

                                Exhibit 72:  PJSC Gazprom Neft - Business segments

                                Exhibit 73:  PJSC Gazprom Neft-Key news

                                Exhibit 74:  PJSC Gazprom Neft - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 75:  PJSC Gazprom Neft - Segment focus

                10.10 Royal Dutch Shell Plc    

                                Exhibit 76:  Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Overview

                                Exhibit 77:  Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Business segments

                                Exhibit 78:  Royal Dutch Shell Plc-Key news

                                Exhibit 79:  Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 80:  Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Segment focus

                10.11 SHV Energy       

                                Exhibit 81:  SHV Energy - Overview

                                Exhibit 82:  SHV Energy - Product and service

                                Exhibit 83:  SHV Energy - Key offerings

                10.12 TotalEnergies SE             

                                Exhibit 84:  TotalEnergies SE - Overview

                                Exhibit 85:  TotalEnergies SE - Business segments

                                Exhibit 86:  TotalEnergies SE-Key news

                                Exhibit 87:  TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 88:  TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus

11. Appendix                            

                11.1 Scope of the report         

                                11.1.1 Market Definition

                                11.1.2 Objectives

                                11.1.3 Notes and caveats

                11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

                11.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 90: Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 92: Information sources

                11.4 List of abbreviations        

                                Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

