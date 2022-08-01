Slone Partners Places Thomas Schlumpberger as Chief Executive Officer at Nanomix

New CEO will also serve on POC Diagnostics Company's Board of Directors

SOUTH RIDING, Va., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare companies, has announced the placement of Thomas Schlumpberger as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of Directors at Nanomix, a leader in mobile, affordable, point-of-care (POC) diagnostics.

Schlumpberger is a recognized expert in POC diagnostics and a seasoned senior executive with more than 20 years in the life sciences industry. In his most recent role, as CEO of Pictor Limited, he revamped the company's product portfolio and launched a COVID-19 antibody product successfully into several CLIA-certified laboratories. At Epocal, a POC company, he was responsible for international business and business development. Schlumpberger has also held senior executive roles with several other diagnostics companies, including Anixa, InVitae, Inivata, and Affymetrix, now part of Thermo Fisher Scientific.

"Thomas Schlumpberger is an experienced and admired leader in the POC diagnostics field where he has achieved extraordinary success in every management role," said Slone Partners President Tara Kochis. "He will bring tremendous passion, intellect, and vision to the Nanomix leadership team."

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Schlumpberger to the management team. His strong leadership will be invaluable as we work to establish our technology as a standard of care in point-of-care (POC) diagnostics. His breadth of experience in POC diagnostics will be instrumental as we accelerate the commercialization of the eLab system worldwide," said Garrett Gruener, Chairman of the Nanomix Board of Directors.

"I am thrilled and excited to join Nanomix," said Schlumpberger. "I truly believe the Nanomix eLab® system is the best POC diagnostic technology on the market today, which is why I chose to join the Nanomix management team. Nanomix's quantitative and highly sensitive detection platform that performs a range of in vitro diagnostic assays, including but not limited to sepsis diagnosis and monitoring, has the potential to transform POC diagnostics."

Schlumpberger received his Ph.D. in molecular and cell biology with distinction from the University of California, Berkeley.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing and diverse life sciences and healthcare organizations – People Are Our Science®. Founded in 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established biotech, diagnostics, research tools, healthcare, precision medicine, medical device, and laboratory services companies. With national and global clients, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, to innovative life sciences and healthcare companies. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

ABOUT NANOMIX CORPORATION

Nanomix NNMX is developing mobile point-of-care diagnostics with its Nanōmix eLab® System platform and assays that provide rapid, accurate, quantitative information for use in settings where time is critical to clinical decision-making and improved patient care. The company's products are designed to broadly impact healthcare delivery by bringing diagnostics to the point of initial patient interaction, whether in the hospital or in pre-hospital, remote or alternate-care settings, thereby enabling faster clinical decision-making and potentially treatment-in-place. Nanomix's first assays address the need for faster diagnosis of critical infections including sepsis. The company is developing a pipeline of other tests designed to improve patient outcomes by making high-quality diagnostic information available within minutes. For more information, visit http://www.nano.com.

Media Contact

Doug Gavel, Doug Gavel Communications, (617) 429-4417, doug.gavel@gmail.com

