LED Industrial Lighting Market to Record a YoY Growth Rate of 8.59% -- Technavio Identifies APAC as Key Market

NEW YORK , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LED industrial lighting market size is forecasted to grow by USD 1.44 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period. Technavio segments the market by product (lamps and luminaires) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Key points covered in the LED industrial lighting market study:

Market estimates and forecast 2021-2025

Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth

Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis

Analysis of market share by vendors

Key product launches and regulatory climate

Technavio categorizes the global LED industrial lighting market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market within the global electrical equipment market. The parent market, the global electrical components, and the equipment market cover companies engaged in the manufacturing of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment.

The market is primarily driven by the phasing out of halogen, incandescent, fluorescent, and HID lamps. Halogen lamps consume more power than LEDs and have a larger carbon footprint. Hence, several countries have enforced bans on the use of halogen lamps to promote the growth of energy-saving technologies such as LEDs. For example, in June 2021, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial of the UK announced a ban on the sales of halogen lightbulbs in the UK from September 2021, with an aim to cut over 1.25 million tons of carbon emissions per year. Moreover, many companies have stopped manufacturing halogen, fluorescent, and incandescent lights. These factors are driving the growth of the market.

APAC will dominate the LED industrial lighting market with a 51% share during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of several manufacturing facilities owned by numerous OEMs worldwide are driving the growth of the regional market. Besides, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the LED industrial lighting market in APAC.

The lamps product segment will generate maximum revenue in the LED industrial lighting market. The increasing number of regulations set forth by countries, which are limiting the use of traditional lighting and promoting the growth of LED lamps, is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the LED industrial market.

Some of the key players in the LED industrial lighting market include:

Acuity Brands Inc.

Bridgelux Inc.

Cree Lighting

Dialight Plc

Eaton Corp. Plc

Hubbell Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

OSRAM GmbH

Wipro Ltd.

Zumtobel Group AG

Related Reports:

LED Industrial Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.94% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.59 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiLED Acuity Brands Inc., Bridgelux Inc., Cree Lighting, Dialight Plc, Eaton Corp. Plc, Hubbell Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, OSRAM GmbH, Wipro Ltd., and Zumtobel Group AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electrical components and equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Lamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Lamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Lamps - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Luminaires - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Luminaires - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Luminaires - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acuity Brands Inc.

10.4 Bridgelux Inc.

Exhibit 47: Bridgelux Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Bridgelux Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 49: Bridgelux Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Cree Lighting

Exhibit 50: Cree Lighting - Overview



Exhibit 51: Cree Lighting - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Cree Lighting – Key news



Exhibit 53: Cree Lighting - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Cree Lighting - Segment focus

10.6 Dialight Plc

Exhibit 55: Dialight Plc - Overview



Exhibit 56: Dialight Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Dialight Plc - Key news



Exhibit 58: Dialight Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Dialight Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 60: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 61: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Eaton Corp. Plc – Key news



Exhibit 63: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Hubbell Inc.

Exhibit 65: Hubbell Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Hubbell Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Hubbell Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Hubbell Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 69: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 70: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Koninklijke Philips NV – Key news



Exhibit 72: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.10 OSRAM GmbH

Exhibit 74: OSRAM GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 75: OSRAM GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 76: OSRAM GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: OSRAM GmbH - Segment focus

10.11 Wipro Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Wipro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Wipro Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 81: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Zumtobel Group AG

Exhibit 83: Zumtobel Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 84: Zumtobel Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Zumtobel Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Zumtobel Group AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

