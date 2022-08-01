Online Home Decor Market in India to Record a CAGR of 10.24%, Rise in Online Spending and Smartphone Penetration to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online home decor market size in India is forecasted to grow by USD 3.75 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.24%, between 2021 and 2026. Technavio segments the market by type (home furniture, home furnishings, and other home decorative products) and application (indoor and outdoor). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
Key points covered in the online home decor market study in India:
- Market estimates and forecast 2022-2026
- Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth
- Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis
- Analysis of market share by vendors
- Key product launches and regulatory climate
- Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape.
The leading vendors should focus on opportunities such as acquiring new brands to maintain their dominance in the online home decor market in India during the forecast period. In addition, sustainability is an essential practice undertaken by major competitors and other prominent competitors. Vendors are also focusing on the customization of furniture through consumer interactions. Major competitors are putting efforts to constantly mass-customize their furniture by interacting with consumers.
The market is primarily driven by the rise in online spending and smartphone penetration. For example, devices with larger interfaces are more suitable for purchasing products online. Websites provide detailed information on products, including quality, safety measures, and user guidance. They also offer security features for online payments, free delivery, improved online customer services, and customer-friendly designs of online shopping websites.
The home furniture type segment will generate maximum revenue in the online home decor market in India. The main target markets for home furniture manufacturers are tier-I and tier-II cities, which enable vendors to efficiently handle their operations related to online distribution channels, logistics, and e-retailers. This has enabled manufacturers to ensure that their products are available online and offline. Thus, the growing e-commerce sector will drive the demand for online home furniture in India during the forecast period.
The online home decor market in India is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, brand, and variety to compete in the market. Product innovation is expected to be a key trend in the market during the forecast period.
Some of the key players in the online home decor market share in India include:
- Amazon.com Inc.
- D decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd.
- Forte furniture products India Pvt. Ltd.
- Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd.
- Praxis Home Retail Ltd.
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
- Snapdeal Pvt. Ltd.
- Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.
- The Crafty Angels
- Walmart Inc.
Online Home Decor Market Scope in India
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.24%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 3.75 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.82
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Amazon.com Inc., D decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Forte furniture products India Pvt. Ltd., Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd., Praxis Home Retail Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Snapdeal Pvt. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The Crafty Angels, and Walmart Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key finding 5
Exhibit 04: Key finding 6
Exhibit 05: Key finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent market
Exhibit 06: Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Home furnishing
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
2.2.7 Support activities
2.2.8 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 and 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Indoor
- Outdoor
Exhibit 20: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 21: Comparison by Application
5.3 Indoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Indoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 23: Indoor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Outdoor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Application
6. Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Home furniture
- Home furnishings
- Other home decorative products
Exhibit 27: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Type
Exhibit 28: Comparison by Type
6.3 Home furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 29: Home furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Home furniture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Home furnishings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: Home furnishings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Home furnishings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Other home decorative products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: Other home decorative products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Other home decorative products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.6 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Type
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate, and Key purchase criteria
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 36: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Rise in online spending and smartphone penetration
8.1.2 Benefits of buying home decor products online
8.1.3 Growing demand for high-end and luxury home furnishings
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Criticality of logistics management leading to high overhead costs
8.2.2 Strict competition from offline channels
8.2.3 Long product replacement cycles resulting in infrequent purchases
8.2.4 Challenge of manual assembly
Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Growing demand for eco-friendly home decor items
8.3.2 Rising popularity of blogs related to interior designing
8.3.3 Increasing demand for contractual furniture
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 40: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Amazon.com Inc.
Exhibit 43: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 44: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 45: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 46: Amazon.com Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 47: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
10.4 D decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 48: D decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 49: D decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 50: D decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.5 Forte furniture products India Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 51: Forte furniture products India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 52: Forte furniture products India Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 53: Forte furniture products India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.6 Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 54: Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 55: Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 56: Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.7 Praxis Home Retail Ltd.
Exhibit 57: Praxis Home Retail Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 58: Praxis Home Retail Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 59: Praxis Home Retail Ltd. - Key offerings
10.8 Reliance Industries Ltd.
Exhibit 60: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 61: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 62: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 63: Reliance Industries Ltd. – Key news
Exhibit 64: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
10.9 Snapdeal Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 65: Snapdeal Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 66: Snapdeal Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 67: Snapdeal Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.10 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 68: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 69: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 70: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 71: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. – Key news
10.11 The Crafty Angels
Exhibit 72: The Crafty Angels - Overview
Exhibit 73: The Crafty Angels - Product and service
Exhibit 74: The Crafty Angels - Key offerings
10.12 Walmart Inc.
Exhibit 75: Walmart Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 76: Walmart Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 77: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 78: Walmart Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 79: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 81: Research Methodology
Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 83: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations
