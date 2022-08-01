Online Home Decor Market in India to Record a CAGR of 10.24%, Rise in Online Spending and Smartphone Penetration to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online home decor market size in India is forecasted to grow by USD 3.75 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.24%, between 2021 and 2026. Technavio segments the market by type (home furniture, home furnishings, and other home decorative products) and application (indoor and outdoor). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Key points covered in the online home decor market study in India:

Market estimates and forecast 2022-2026

Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth

Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis

Analysis of market share by vendors

Key product launches and regulatory climate

Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape.

Download PDF Report Sample

The leading vendors should focus on opportunities such as acquiring new brands to maintain their dominance in the online home decor market in India during the forecast period. In addition, sustainability is an essential practice undertaken by major competitors and other prominent competitors. Vendors are also focusing on the customization of furniture through consumer interactions. Major competitors are putting efforts to constantly mass-customize their furniture by interacting with consumers.

The market is primarily driven by the rise in online spending and smartphone penetration. For example, devices with larger interfaces are more suitable for purchasing products online. Websites provide detailed information on products, including quality, safety measures, and user guidance. They also offer security features for online payments, free delivery, improved online customer services, and customer-friendly designs of online shopping websites.

The full report provides information on other drivers, trends, and challenges that are impacting the growth of the market. Request a Sample PDF Report

The home furniture type segment will generate maximum revenue in the online home decor market in India. The main target markets for home furniture manufacturers are tier-I and tier-II cities, which enable vendors to efficiently handle their operations related to online distribution channels, logistics, and e-retailers. This has enabled manufacturers to ensure that their products are available online and offline. Thus, the growing e-commerce sector will drive the demand for online home furniture in India during the forecast period.

Identify major revenue-generating segments in the online home decor market in India. View our Sample Report

The online home decor market in India is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, brand, and variety to compete in the market. Product innovation is expected to be a key trend in the market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the online home decor market share in India include:

Amazon.com Inc.

D decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd.

Forte furniture products India Pvt. Ltd.

Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd.

Praxis Home Retail Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Snapdeal Pvt. Ltd.

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

The Crafty Angels

Walmart Inc.

Didn't find what you are looking for? Our analysts can help you customize this report based on your business requirements. The industry experts at Technavio will work directly with you to understand your needs and provide you with customized data in a short time. Speak to our Analyst Now

Related Reports:

Furniture Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Office Furniture Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Online Home Decor Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.82 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., D decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Forte furniture products India Pvt. Ltd., Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd., Praxis Home Retail Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Snapdeal Pvt. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The Crafty Angels, and Walmart Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Home furnishing

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Indoor

Outdoor

Exhibit 20: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Application

5.3 Indoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Indoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Indoor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Outdoor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Home furniture

Home furnishings

Other home decorative products

Exhibit 27: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 28: Comparison by Type

6.3 Home furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Home furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Home furniture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Home furnishings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Home furnishings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Home furnishings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Other home decorative products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Other home decorative products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Other home decorative products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate, and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 36: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rise in online spending and smartphone penetration

8.1.2 Benefits of buying home decor products online

8.1.3 Growing demand for high-end and luxury home furnishings

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Criticality of logistics management leading to high overhead costs

8.2.2 Strict competition from offline channels

8.2.3 Long product replacement cycles resulting in infrequent purchases

8.2.4 Challenge of manual assembly

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing demand for eco-friendly home decor items

8.3.2 Rising popularity of blogs related to interior designing

8.3.3 Increasing demand for contractual furniture

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 43: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 44: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 45: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 46: Amazon.com Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 47: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 D decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 48: D decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 49: D decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 50: D decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Forte furniture products India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 51: Forte furniture products India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 52: Forte furniture products India Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 53: Forte furniture products India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 54: Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 56: Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Praxis Home Retail Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Praxis Home Retail Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Praxis Home Retail Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 59: Praxis Home Retail Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Reliance Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 60: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 61: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 62: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: Reliance Industries Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 64: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Snapdeal Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Snapdeal Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 66: Snapdeal Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 67: Snapdeal Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. – Key news

10.11 The Crafty Angels

Exhibit 72: The Crafty Angels - Overview

Exhibit 73: The Crafty Angels - Product and service

Exhibit 74: The Crafty Angels - Key offerings

10.12 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 75: Walmart Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 76: Walmart Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 77: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: Walmart Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 79: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology

Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 83: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-home-decor-market-in-india-to-record-a-cagr-of-10-24-rise-in-online-spending-and-smartphone-penetration-to-drive-growth---technavio-301596047.html

SOURCE Technavio