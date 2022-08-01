Nippon Express (China) Opens New Healthcare Branch in Shanghai

- Company Is Stepping up Its Efforts in China's Pharmaceutical Industry -
TOKYO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereafter "NX China"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has established a Healthcare Branch in Shanghai to strengthen its efforts in China's pharmaceutical industry, and this new branch opened for business on July 1.
Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202207284436-O1-Ubnp6zGP
Photo: Staff of NX China's Healthcare Branch https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202207284436/_prw_PI2lg_D2ycmEMc.jpg
China is the world's second largest pharmaceutical market after the United States, and the aging of its population and the uptrend in its per capita income are expected to drive further growth.
To address the needs of a rapidly expanding pharmaceutical market and provide customers with high-quality and consistent pharmaceutical logistics services that meet their quality standards, NX China established the Healthcare Branch in Shanghai and staffed it with personnel having considerable know-how in pharmaceutical logistics to centrally handle sales development and quality control.
The Nippon Express Group will continue meeting the diversifying needs of customers around the world to contribute to society through logistics.
- Profile of new branch
Name: Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd., Healthcare Branch
Location: 11F, Shanghai Mart, 2299 West Yan'an Road, Shanghai
- Description of business
Sales development and support for the pharmaceutical industry, quality control, development/management of cold storage containers, packaging materials and refrigerated transport equipment for pharmaceuticals, etc. in China
